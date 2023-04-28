MARKET LIVE: Sensex down 100 pts; Wipro rallies 3.5%, Raymond slides 4.5%

OPENING BELL: Despite firm global sentiment, the bechmark S&P BSE Sensex failed to hold on to its gains in morning deals on Friday. The index, which opened nearly 100 points higher, was down around 70 points at 60,580 weighed down by Bajaj Finserv, HUL, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, HCL Tech, Tech M, and HDFC Bank shares.



The NSE Nifty50, meanwhile, held the 17,900-mark, down 11 points.



Buzzing stocks, Godrej Consumer Products fell 2.7 per cent after the company acquired Raymond's consumer care business - Raymond Consumer Care in an all-cash deal of Rs 2,825 crore. Raymond shares, meanwhile, tumbled 4.5 per cent.,

Wipro, on the other hand, rallied over 3 per cent. The IT services company's consolidated net profit declined 0.4 per cent to Rs 3,074.5 crore in Q4FY23 from Rs 3,087.3 crore a year ago, owing to macro uncertainties, and cut downs on discretionary spending in key verticals.,

Those of Axis Bank dipped 1 per cent. The private sector lender reported a Rs 5,361 crore loss on a consolidated basis in Q4FY23, as against a net profit of Rs 4,417 crore a year ago, impacted by the Rs 12,490 crore payout towards the Citi acquisition. In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap index added 0.41 per cent, and the BSE SmallCap index advanced 0.5 per cent.