MARKET LIVE: Sensex down 100 pts; Wipro rallies 3.5%, Raymond slides 4.5%

Shares of Godrej Consumer Products fell 2.7 per cent after the company acquired Raymond's consumer care business

SI Reporter New Delhi
Apr 28 2023 | 9:36 AM IST
OPENING BELL: Despite firm global sentiment, the bechmark S&P BSE Sensex failed to hold on to its gains in morning deals on Friday. The index, which opened nearly 100 points higher, was down around 70 points at 60,580 weighed down by Bajaj Finserv, HUL, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, HCL Tech, Tech M, and HDFC Bank shares.

The NSE Nifty50, meanwhile, held the 17,900-mark, down 11 points.
9:33 AM Apr 23

Glenmark Life zooms 7% as Q4 PAT rises 48% YoY

9:29 AM Apr 23

MARKET CHECK: Sensex pares all gains to turn negative

9:27 AM Apr 23

PSB, IT indices trade higher; FMCG, Financial pockets trail

9:25 AM Apr 23

Broader markets outshine gains in benchmarks

9:23 AM Apr 23

ONGC lead loser on Nifty index

9:22 AM Apr 23

Apollo Hospital, UPL additional winners on Nifty

9:21 AM Apr 23

HEATMAP: Wipro, Infy lead Sensex gains; Bajaj Finserv drags

9:17 AM Apr 23

OPENING BELL: Nifty rises to around 17,950

9:16 AM Apr 23

OPENING BELL: Sensex opens 90 pts higher

9:11 AM Apr 23

PRE-OPEN: Nifty to loom around 18,000 at open

9:09 AM Apr 23

PRE-OPEN: Sensex heads for nominally higher start

9:04 AM Apr 23

CURRENCY ALERT | Rupee opens 5 paise stronger at 81.78/$

8:59 AM Apr 23

SBI raises $750 mn through bonds to fund offshore business growth

The country's biggest lender has concluded the issue of USD 750 million senior unsecured fixed rate notes having maturity of 5 years and coupon of 4.875 per cent payable semiannually under Regulation-S, SBI said in a filing.
 
"The bonds will be issued through our London branch as of May 5, 2023 and shall be listed on Singapore Stock Exchange and India International Exchange, GIFT City," it said. READ MORE

8:56 AM Apr 23

Hindustan Zinc turns into a net debt firm for first time in 20 years

HZL has turned from a debt-free company to an indebted one (on a net basis) in FY23 for the first time in more than 20 years. The metal producer gave all its accumulated cash reserves through a special dividend last financial year and was forced to borrow additionally to fund its capex plans. READ MORE

8:53 AM Apr 23

Sebi bars Karvy Investor Services from onboarding new clients

Sebi in its inspections found that KISL did not operate from the registered office premises. Sebi noted that the continued presence of such an entity could pose a serious threat to the integrity of the securities market and the interests of investors. READ MORE

8:50 AM Apr 23

Airtel's 5G service reaches 3,000 cities, Jio 5G in 3089 urban areas

Both telecom service providers are in a race against time to spread their 5G network, massively investing in new tower and network infrastructure. Before this, Airtel had announced reaching the 500 cities mark on March 24. At that point, Jio was present in 408 cities. READ MORE

8:47 AM Apr 23

Zuckerberg's fortune jumps $10 bn on Meta's robust first-quarter sales

Meta shares rose 14% after the earnings report, lifting Zuckerberg’s fortune to $87.3 billion and boosting him up a notch on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index to 12th place. It’s the highest the Meta chief executive officer’s wealth has been in more than a year. READ MORE

8:44 AM Apr 23

WATCH :: Should investors sell stocks in May and go away?

8:40 AM Apr 23

Opinion :: Sebi at age 31. Or is it 35?

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) recently unveiled a new logo on the occasion of its 35th anniversary. However, the Sebi Act came in 1992, which is only 31 years ago. There hangs a tale behind this and some interesting insights into public policy.
 
Policy thinkers in India had understood the requirement for a securities market regulator in the 1980s. Well before the Act was passed, on April 12 1988, a non-statutory Sebi was constituted, through an administrative resolution of the Government of India. READ MORE

8:36 AM Apr 23

ALERT :: RateGain appoints Yogeesh Chandra as Chief Strategy Office

First Published: Apr 28 2023 | 7:48 AM IST

