Home / Markets / News / Sensex up 930 pts, Nifty tops 21,150 as Fed sounds dovish; IT, Realty soar

Sensex up 930 pts, Nifty tops 21,150 as Fed sounds dovish; IT, Realty soar

Closing Bell on December 14, 2023: At close, the Sensex index stood at 70,514, up 930 points or 1.34 per cent, while the Nifty50 settled 256 points, or 1.23 per cent, higher at 21,183

SI Reporter New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 14 2023 | 3:56 PM IST
Stock market highlights: The US Federal Reserve's dovish pivot, and forecasts of rate cuts in 2024, triggered a rally across global equities. Back home, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex and the Nifty50, too, hit their respective record highs of 70,603 and 21,211 led by broad-based buying.
At close, the Sensex index stood at 70,514, up 930 points or 1.34 per cent, while the Nifty50 settled 256 points, or 1.23 per cent, higher at 21,183. 
Infosys, Tech M, Wipro, HCL Tech, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Ultratech Cement, M&M, TCS, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, Reliance Industries, and HDFC Bank were the top large-cap gainers, rising between 1 per cent and 4 per cent. 
In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and Smallcap indices also hit new lifetime highs of 36,229 and 41,984, respectively. They ended at 1 per cent and 0.6 per cent. 
Sectorally, the Nifty Realty index leaped 4 per cent, the Nifty IT 3.5 per cent, the Nifty Private Bank index 1.5 per cent, and the Nifty Bank index 1.3 per cent.

3:47 PM

IPO updates :: Check latest subscription level

3:38 PM

Nifty Heatmap :: IT stocks lead the charge; Infy surges 4%

3:36 PM

CLOSING BELL :: Nifty ends near 21,200

3:35 PM

CLOSING BELL :: Sensex soars over 900 pts, ends above 70,500

3:21 PM

Realty index surges 108% from March low; DLF, Godrej Properties soar 100%

2:22 PM

HUDCO zooms 20% on heavy volumes; stock up 51% from OFS price in 2 months

1:30 PM

This realty stock has zoomed 104% since October; m-cap nears Rs 50,000 cr

12:54 PM

Nifty IT index surges 3%; Mastek, Sonata, Mphasis, Coforge rally up to 9%

12:30 PM

Adani Ports, NTPC among 5 Nifty stocks in overbought zone; check key levels

12:00 PM

IPO Update :: India Shelter Finance issue subscribed 2x so far on Day 2

11:00 AM

Market outlook 2024: Over to the interim Budget, general elections

10:46 AM

US Fed keeps policy rates unchanged for 3rd time: Here're 5 key takeaways

10:29 AM

Fusion Micro Finance surges 8% after 10% equity change hands on BSE

9:30 AM

IT index surges 2%; Pharma, FMCG lag

9:27 AM

SmallCap index up 0.8%, Midcaps firm but trail benchmark

9:24 AM

Power Grid, Asian Paints, Nestle trail most

9:22 AM

LTIMindtree additional top winner on Nifty

9:20 AM

Heatmap: IT stocks lead rally on Sensex

9:18 AM

Opening Bell: Nifty soars 180 pts to 21,100

9:16 AM

Opening Bell: Sensex jumps 600 pts to new high

9:10 AM

Pre-Open: Nifty above 21,100

9:08 AM

Pre-Open: Sensex off to bumper start

9:04 AM

Currency Alert: Rupee appreciates 11 paise to open at 83.29/$

9:00 AM

WATCH :: How will elections in India, US affect markets in 2024?

8:46 AM

Stocks to Watch: IRCTC, Fusion, Ultratech, Uno Minda, NBCC, SBI, RBL Bank

8:33 AM

Gift Nifty :: Markets eye gap-up start as index surges 183 points at 21,217

8:25 AM

Nasdaq hit by system error affecting thousands of trades, nixing some

7:57 AM

Wall Street Overnight :: Dow Jones ends at record high after Fed signals rate cut in 2024

LT

Tech View :: 'Nifty has support at 21,000'

The index has broken out of consolidation, driven by an increase in long positions compared to short trades among participants.

Sentiment remains robust as the index maintains a position comfortably above crucial moving averages. Support is situated at 21,000, where Put writers have significant position. Looking ahead, there's a potential for the index to advance towards 21,400 and beyond on the higher side.

Views: Rupak De, Senior Technical analyst at LKP Securities. 

LT

Comment :: 'Nifty eyeing 21,500; stay cautious on mid, small-caps'

Firm US indices may continue to rub off on our markets and we are now eyeing 21,500 in Nifty. We reiterate our preference for banking & IT majors and suggest staying selective in others.

Though the midcap and smallcap pack is also aligned with the move, traders should maintain extra caution in stock selection citing the overbought conditions.  

Views by: Ajit Mishra, SVP - Technical Research, Religare Broking 

LT

Comment :: What triggered the rally on Thursday?

The market continued its exuberance and hit a fresh high amid the dovish commentary from the Federal Reserve, signalling at least three rate cuts in 2024. Further, the sharp fall in US bond yields improved investors’ confidence.

An upgrade in India’s GDP forecast, ease in global oil prices, and the RBI decision to clamp down inflation to the target level, led to a broad-based rally with outperformance from Realty and IT.

Views by: Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

LT

IPO updates :: Check latest subscription level

India Shelter Finance Corp: 3.5x so far on day 2 led by NII | check details here

Doms Industries: 12.6x so far on day 2 led by retail | check details here

Inox India: 2.4 x so far on day 1 | check details here


LT

Currency check :: Rupee ends 8 paise higher

LT

SmallCap Heatmap :: Index settles 0.6% up; hits record high of 41,983.61 intraday

LT

MidCap Heatmap :: Index ends 1% higher after hitting record high intraday

>> Index hit record peak of 36,264.23

LT

Nifty Heatmap :: IT stocks lead the charge; Infy surges 4%

LT

CLOSING BELL :: Nifty ends near 21,200

LT

CLOSING BELL :: Sensex soars over 900 pts, ends above 70,500

LT

ALERT :: Bandhan Bank sees block trade of 5.2 million shares at Rs 241/share

LT

Realty index surges 108% from March low; DLF, Godrej Properties soar 100%

The Nifty Realty index, too, has more-than-doubled, zooming 108 per cent, from its March 28, 2023 level of 372 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The realty index hit a multi-year high of 772.35 in the intraday trade on Thursday. READ MORE

LT

Global check:: US stock futures rise up to 0.5% day after robust rally

Source: Investing.com

LT

China's economy forecast to dip sharply in 2024, recovery fragile, says WB

Real estate investment has fallen by 18% in the past two years and more needs to be done to resolve hundreds of billions of dollars in unpaid debts of overextended property developers. READ MORE

LT

ALERT:: Oriental Rail bags Rs 49 cr order; stock hits 5% upper limit

Oriental Rail Infrastructure in an exchange filing said its wholly-owned subsidairy Oriental Foundry has secured an order worth Rs 48.80 crore for manufacture and supply of 1,200 BOXNS Wagons from Indian Railways.


LT

Housing sales value to top 38%, cross Rs 4.5 trillion in 2023: Report

Homes worth Rs 4.5 trillion worth would have been sold in India when the year ends in December, up 38 per cent from 2022 when the number was Rs 3.27 trillion, said a report on Thursday. READ MORE

LT

HUDCO zooms 20% on heavy volumes; stock up 51% from OFS price in 2 months

The average trading volumes at the counter jumped four-fold with a combined 181 million equity shares of HUDCO changing hands on the NSE and BSE till 02:48 PM. READ MORE


LT

Gautam Adani's copper foray may further tighten global supply of ore

India's imports of copper concentrate could grow to as much as 2 million tons in 2024, from 1.3 million tons estimated for this year, said Soni Kumari, commodity strategist at ANZ Banking Group. READ MORE


LT

COMMENT:: Flows may shift to large-caps, especially banks

Thanks to the dovish narrative from the US FED in the FOMC meeting, today, the Nifty 50 scaled to an all-time high level and crossed the 21,100 mark for the first time. 
Several factors contributed to this rally. There was a nearly 100 basis point decrease in US 10-year bond yields from their recent peak. The status quo maintained by the RBI, with a positive revision in FY24 GDP from 6.5% to 7 %, sequential improvement in the high-frequency indicators, and robust earnings growth expectations, contributed to this momentum. 
 
The election results in three out of four key states have raised the expectations of policy continuity in 2024, boosting market confidence. We can see a further new high in the market if the bond yields and the crude prices remain at the same levels for the entire month. 
 
Large caps seem better placed at current levels in terms of overall valuations. Based on a favourable macroeconomic picture compared to other emerging markets, flows may shift towards large caps, especially large-cap banks, in the near term.
 
- Pranav Haridasan, MD and CEO at Axis Securities

LT

ALERT:: Zydus Life get USFDA nod for Cyclophosphamide Capsules; stock marginally up

Zydus Lifesciences has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Cyclophosphamide Capsules USP, 25 mg and 50 mg. These drugs had a sales of $6 million in the US as per IQVIA MAT October 2023.


First Published: Dec 14 2023 | 7:54 AM IST

