Sensex up 930 pts, Nifty tops 21,150 as Fed sounds dovish; IT, Realty soar

Stock market highlights: The US Federal Reserve's dovish pivot, and forecasts of rate cuts in 2024, triggered a rally across global equities. Back home, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex and the Nifty50, too, hit their respective record highs of 70,603 and 21,211 led by broad-based buying.

At close, the Sensex index stood at 70,514, up 930 points or 1.34 per cent, while the Nifty50 settled 256 points, or 1.23 per cent, higher at 21,183.

Infosys, Tech M, Wipro, HCL Tech, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Ultratech Cement, M&M, TCS, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, Reliance Industries, and HDFC Bank were the top large-cap gainers, rising between 1 per cent and 4 per cent.

In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and Smallcap indices also hit new lifetime highs of 36,229 and 41,984, respectively. They ended at 1 per cent and 0.6 per cent.

Sectorally, the Nifty Realty index leaped 4 per cent, the Nifty IT 3.5 per cent, the Nifty Private Bank index 1.5 per cent, and the Nifty Bank index 1.3 per cent.