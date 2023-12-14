Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty hit record highs as Fed signals rate cuts
Stock market LIVE update on December 14, 2023: The S&P BSE Sensex zoomed 655 points, or 0.94 per cent, to quote at 70,240 levels. The Nifty50 surpassed the 21,100-mark to hit 21,119 levels
Opening Bell: Indian equities followed the global beat and jumped in early hours on Thurday after the US Federal Reserve forecasted at least three rate cuts next year.
The S&P BSE Sensex zoomed 655 points, or 0.94 per cent, to quote at 70,240 levels, while the Nifty50 surpassed the 21,100-mark to hit 21,119 levels, up 183 points. Both the indices hit record highs in the process.
In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices also moved in tandem with the frontline indices, rising 0.82 per cent and 0.93 per cent, respectively.
Among sectors, all the indices were edging higher led by he Nifty IT index (up 2 per cent), and the Nifty Bank, Private Bank, PSU Bank, Financial Services, and Realty indices (up 1.3 per cent each).
Opening Bell: Nifty soars 180 pts to 21,100
Opening Bell: Sensex jumps 600 pts to new high
Pre-Open: Nifty above 21,100
Pre-Open: Sensex off to bumper start
Currency Alert: Rupee appreciates 11 paise to open at 83.29/$
WATCH :: How will elections in India, US affect markets in 2024?
India has $20 bn dry powder waiting to be invested: Peak XV MD Anandan
The Indian startup ecosystem is currently sitting on $20 billion — around Rs 1.6 trillion — in dry powder waiting to be allocated, according to Rajan Anandan, managing partner, Peak XV Partners (formerly Sequoia India).
Dry powder refers to unallocated capital raised by private equity and venture capital (PE/VC) players that are ready to be invested. READ MORE
Mutual Fund IPOs anchor bigger than FPIs for a second year in a row
"The current equity-oriented domestic MF assets under management are worth Rs 27 trillion. This is driving strong domestic participation not just in IPOs but also in other equity offerings such as blocks and qualified institutional placements. In 2023, on average, 65 per cent of the anchor book was covered by domestic institutions," said Nipun Goel, head-investment banking, IIFL Securities. READ MORE
Stocks to Watch: IRCTC, Fusion, Ultratech, Uno Minda, NBCC, SBI, RBL Bank
IRCTC: The company is eyeing a major expansion in the non-railway catering business pan-India. It has already signed MoUs with various governments and autonomous bodies as it aims to become a premier brand of Hospitality and Catering.
Fusion Micro Finance: Honey Rose Investment, an arm of global private equity firm Warburg Pincus, may sell 9.25 per cent stake in the company via a block deal today, reported CNBC TV-18. The deal size is valued at Rs 500 crore with the floor price at Rs 535. READ MORE
Nifty Metal eyes consolidation, Nifty Pharma trades with negative bias
Notably, the ongoing consolidation exhibits a negative divergence on the RSI technical indicator. Thus, if the index breaks the lower range of the consolidation, the subsequent support levels are anticipated between 7,175 and 7,080. READ MORE
Fund Flow :: DIIs sell equities worth Rs 958.49 crore on Dec 13
Fund Flow :: FIIs/FPIs buy equities worth Rs 4,710.86 crore on Dec 13
Gift Nifty :: Markets eye gap-up start as index surges 183 points at 21,217
House okays impeachment inquiry into Biden as Opposition rally behind probe
Authorising the monthslong inquiry ensures that the impeachment investigation extends well into 2024, when Biden will be running for reelection and seems likely to be squaring off against former President Donald Trump who was twice impeached during his time in the White House. Trump has pushed his GOP allies in Congress to move swiftly on impeaching Biden, part of his broader calls for vengeance and retribution against his political enemies. READ MORE
Nasdaq hit by system error affecting thousands of trades, nixing some
The exchange operator told market participants it’s investigating an order-entry issue that caused inaccuracies and delays, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing a private matter. Nasdaq’s electronic communication channel, which processes so-called financial information exchange or “FIX” messages, was affected, the people said. READ MORE
Oil prices continues to rise after larger than expected withdrawal from US stockpiles
>> Oil prices continued to rise after energy firms pulled a bigger than expected 4.3 million barrels of crude from stockpiles for the week ended Dec. 8.
>> Contracts for West Texas Intermediate in January continued to gain 0.88% to trade at $70.08 on Thursday, while Brent crude advanced almost 1% to trade at $74.93.
>> On Wednesday, the WTI contract finished 1.3% up at $69.47, while Brent was up 1.02% to $74.26.
Source: CNBC
Japanese yen hits one-week high as dollar slumps on dovish Fed
>> The Japanese yen strengthened against a weaker dollar Thursday after the US Federal Reserve took a definitive stance on ending rate hikes and signaling cuts through next year.
>> The yen rose 0.2% to around 142 against the dollar, hitting its highest point in a week.
>> The Fed held its main lending rate at the 5.25%-5.5% range, while signaling that committee members penciled in at least three rate cuts in 2024.
Source: Agencies
Australia interest rate markets pricing in 50 basis points of cuts in 2024, up from 25
>> Australian markets are pricing in 50 basis points of cuts in 2024, according to Tony Sycamore, analyst at research firm IG.
>> The Australian interest rate market has pulled forward expectations for the first rate cut of 25 basis points by the country’s central bank next year to June from November, following the “dovish” Fed’s rate decision, Sycamore said in a note.
>> A second rate cut of 25 basis points is also "fully priced" by November 2024, he added.
Source: CNBC
Australia's unemployment rate at its highest since May 2022
>> Australia’s unemployment rate rose to 3.9% in November, up from October’s revised 3.8%.
>> It is the country’s highest rate since May 2022, and more than the 3.8% expected by economists polled by Reuters.
>> The country’s employment-to-population ratio returned to a record high of 64.6%.
Source: Agencies
Five reasons why India stocks are rallying and could keep going
Growth prospects
Bets on India driving growth in Asia have also been rising. S&P Global predicted India’s GDP for the fiscal year ending March 2024 hit 6.4%, more than its earlier forecast of 6%.
Strong earnings
HSBC forecasts earnings growth of 17.8% for India in 2024 — among the fastest rates in Asia. Sectors such as banks, health care and energy, which have already done well this year are best positioned for 2024, according to HSBC.
Sectors such as autos, retailers, real estate and telecoms were also relatively well positioned for 2024, while fast-moving consumer goods, utilities and chemicals are among those HSBC said were unfavorable.
Domestic participation
There has also been an uptick in domestic participation in Indian stock markets this year, especially in high-growth areas, according to research by HSBC.
Rate cuts
Lower lending rates often boost liquidity and boost more risk-taking sentiment in stock markets.
Policy continuity
As India gears up for a big election year in 2024, markets remain optimistic on further policy continuity.
Analysts predict it could be another victory for the ruling nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party, with recent polls and recent state elections showing the right-wing BJP could retain power.
Source: CNBC
