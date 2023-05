STOCK MARKET LIVE: Equity benchmark indices erased opening gains on Wednesday and turned negative tracking weakness across global markets, where investor sentiment remained cautious ahead of US CPI figures later today. The BSE Sensex dipped over 100 points to 61,676, and the NSE Nifty50 edged 24 points lower to 18,240.

Sectorally, Nifty Auto, FMCG and Media indices held most gains, rising up to 0.6 per cent while Nifty PSB continued to be the biggest laggard, dropping over 1.5 per cent.

The broader markets fell in line with benchmarks. The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices were down up to 0.2 per cent.Among stocks,surged 5 per cent on posting a net profit of Rs 376.9 crore in Q4FY23 versus Rs 148 crore a year ago.lost 2 per cent after lessors approached the DGCA for deregistration of the airline's three planes.