Sensex climbs 179 pts in fag-end, Nifty tops 18,300; auto, bank stocks lead
CLOSING BELL: The fag-end rally was powered by IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, Tata Motors, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Maruti Suzuki, and Bajaj Finserv
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock market highlights: Equity indices see-sawed between gains and losses in trade on Wednesday as investors tracked tepid global cues, along with robust March quarter results back home. The S&P BSE Sensex picked pace in the fag-end to end at 61,940 level, up 179 ppints while the Nifty50 shut shop at 18,315, up 49 points.
Topics : Stock Market MARKET LIVE MARKET WRAP Markets Q4 Results Karnataka elections Market news L&T Apollo Tyres Lupin Godrej Consumer share market Dr Reddys Sanofi
First Published: May 10 2023 | 7:39 AM IST