close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex climbs 179 pts in fag-end, Nifty tops 18,300; auto, bank stocks lead

CLOSING BELL: The fag-end rally was powered by IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, Tata Motors, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Maruti Suzuki, and Bajaj Finserv

Image SI Reporter New Delhi
bse, bombay stock exchange, stock market, markets

Stock market highlights: Equity indices see-sawed between gains and losses in trade on Wednesday as investors tracked tepid global cues, along with robust March quarter results back  home. The S&P BSE Sensex picked pace in the fag-end to end at 61,940 level, up 179 ppints while the Nifty50 shut shop at 18,315, up 49 points. 
...Read More

No article available in this category.

Topics : Stock Market MARKET LIVE MARKET WRAP Markets Q4 Results Karnataka elections Market news L&T Apollo Tyres Lupin Godrej Consumer share market Dr Reddys Sanofi

First Published: May 10 2023 | 7:39 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Royal Orchid Hotels hits new high; stock zooms 50% in 5 weeks

Royal Orchid Hotels hits new high; stock zooms 50% in 5 weeks
3 min read

Oil & gas shares fire up: BPCL, Indian Oil, ONGC hit 52-week highs

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

IndusInd Bank rises 3% on UBS upgrade; notches 9% gain in last 3 sessions

indusind bank
3 min read

Capacite Infra surges 21% in three days on winning Rs 224 cr Raymond order

Infrastructure funds
3 min read

Tata Motors hits 52-week high ahead of Q4 results; soars 32% so far in CY23

Tata motors
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Stocks to Watch on May 10: L&T, SpiceJet, SCI, Apollo Tyres, Tata Steel

Stocks to Watch on May 10: L&T, SpiceJet, SCI, Apollo Tyres, Tata Steel
6 min read
Web Exclusive

Mankind Pharma lists at 20% premium; should you buy, sell, or hold?

Mankind Pharma makes strong debut; lists 20% premium over issue price
4 min read

Varun Beverages joins Rs 1 trillion m-cap club; zooms 108% in 11 months

Varun beverages
4 min read
Web Exclusive

HDFC Securities recommends to buy Mastek, CCL Products; here's why

markets
2 min read
Web Exclusive

Charts hint near-term correction for Nifty FMCG, sell-on-rise approach apt

markets
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon