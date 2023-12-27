Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE: Sensex gains 100 pts, Nifty nears 21,500 in pre-open
LiveNew Update

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex gains 100 pts, Nifty nears 21,500 in pre-open

Stock market LIVE updates on December 27, 2023: With fewer data points on the economic calendar and all major central bank meetings out of the way, trading volumes are expected to be thin

SI Reporter New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2023 | 9:11 AM IST
Stock market LIVE updates: Most Asian indices were holding strong gains Wednesday morning on a positive handover overnight from Wall Street, coupled with a rally in Chinese gaming stocks.  
Australia's ASX 200, for instance, was ruling near two-year high, up 0.95 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose over 1 per cent each.  
At 7:15 AM, Gift Nifty was quoting at 21,555, up 82 points.  
Overnight, the S&P 500 ended 0.42 per cent higher, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.54 per cent. The Dow Jones industrial Average gained 0.43 per cent.  
That said, with fewer data points on the economic calendar and all major central bank meetings out of the way, trading volumes are expected to be thin.  
Stocks to Watch New listing: Happy Forgings (issue price: Rs 850), Credo Brands Marketing (issue price: Rs 280), RBZ Jewellers (issue price: Rs 100).  
Vishnu Prakash R Punglia: It has secured a Letter of Award for projects worth Rs 899 crore from the Uttarakhand government.  
Zee Learn: Axis Bank Ltd has filed a petition under Section 7 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

Key Events

Currency Alert: Rupee opens 3 paise weaker at 83.22/$

WATCH :: EMs or DMs: Where will the money flow in 2024?

Gift Nifty cues :: Index quotes at 21,550, up 80 points

Pre-Open: Nifty nears 21,500

Pre-Open: Sensex off to positive start

ALERT :: Adani Green completes JV with TotalEnergies, raises $300 million

>> AGEL completed the transfer of 1,050 MW renewable portfolio to a JV between AGEL and TotalEnergies
 
>> AGEL contributed the mix of operational (300 MW), under construction (500 MW) and under development assets (250 MW) and TotalEnergies has made equity investment of $300 million

Stocks to Watch: Adani Group, TaMo, SJVN, Power Grid, Axis Bank, Zee Learn

Adani Energy Solutions: The Adani Group firm today in an exchange filing said it received a Letter of Intent (LoI) for the acquisition of Halvad Transmission from PFC Consulting Limited (PFCCL).
 
Halvad Transmission, a special purpose vehicle (SPV), has been set up by PFCCL for evacuating 7 GW of Renewable Energy (RE) from Khavda RE park, under Phase III Part A package. AESL won the project through the Tariff-Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) process and will commission the project in the next 24 months on BOOM (Build, Own Operate, and Maintain) basis, the release stated. READ MORE

Nifty PSU Bank, Financial Services: Sell on rise strategy recommended

For strategic trading, a sell-on-rise approach is recommended, considering that the index is presently trading in an overbought zone. This stance aligns with the expectation of a short-term range-bound movement with a potential for corrective pullbacks. READ MORE

ALERT :: Icra upgrades Satin Creditcare's rating of long-term facilities to A from A-, outlook stable

Fund Flow :: DIIs buy equities worth Rs 167.04 crore on Dec 26

Fund Flow :: FIIs/FPIs sell equities worth Rs 95.20 crore on Dec 26

South Korea's Dec exports likely rose for a third month: Poll

>> South Korea's exports likely rose for a third month in December albeit at a slower pace, as stronger electronics demand is seen supporting the country's economic recovery into the new year, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

>> Exports are expected to have risen 6.6 per cent in December from a year earlier, slowing from November's 7.7 per cent expansion.

>> In the first 20 days of this month, exports jumped 13.0 per cent from a year earlier thanks to rebounding demand for artificial intelligence-related chips, smartphones and other technologies.

Source: Reuters

US holiday retail sales rose 3.1% - falling behind expectations

>> US retail sales increased 3.1% year-over-year during the holiday season due to retail promotions and an increase in online and restaurant spending, according to a preliminary report from Mastercard—failing to meet expectations of a 3.7% growth this holiday.

>> Online spending increased by 6.3% year-over-year compared to in-store spending at 2.2%.

>> US consumers focused their spending on clothing this holiday season, leading to a 2.4% year-over-year increase.

>> Americans also spent more on food with restaurant spending up 7.8% year-over-year, and grocery spending up 2.1%.

>> Sales for electronics and jewelry were down 0.4% and 2%, respectively, this holiday season compared to last year.

Source: Forbes, MasterCard report

Will there be a recession in the US in 2024?

>> Heading into 2023, the predictions were nearly unanimous: a recession was coming.

>> But as we stare at 2024, an economic decline may still be in the forecast for the US but not a recession, experts say.
 
>> The prediction is based on the same factors that prompted economists to call for a downturn in 2023. As inflation has run hot, the Federal Reserve has raised interest rates.

>> Some forecasts are optimistic that can still be avoided in 2024. Bank of America is predicting a soft landing rather than a recession, despite downside risks.

>> More than three-fourths of economists — 76% — said they believe the chances of a recession in the next 12 months is 50% or less, according to a December survey from the National Association for Business Economics.

>> That downturn, which may be “the mildest in history,” may begin in the second quarter, the firm predicts.

Source: CNBC
 

Spot bitcoin ETF approval may be coming in January

>> The price of bitcoin has surged in 2023 as investors await approval for the first US spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund

>> Discussions between the Securities and Exchange Commission and asset managers hoping to list bitcoin ETFs have advanced to technical details, signaling to some experts that an approval could be imminent.

>> More than a dozen firms — including BlackRock, WisdomTree, Valkyrie and others — are waiting for the green light from the SEC, which could come in early January, they believe.

>> Currently, US investors can buy bitcoin futures ETFs, which own bitcoin futures contracts.

>> The long-awaited bitcoin spot ETF would invest in the digital asset directly.

Source: CNBC

Australian stocks hit near 2-year highs

>> Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index gained as much as 1.2% to hit a high of 7,593.40, a level not seen since late April 2022.

>> The Aussie dollar traded flat against the US dollar.

>> The index is eying gains of over 7% for 2023. 

>> Aussie stocks have been supported by hopes that the Reserve Bank of Australia will no longer be hiking interest rates after the central bank held rates steady at its last meeting of the year.

Source: Agencies
 

China gaming stocks surge on regulator's reassurance o draft rules

>> Chinese online gaming stocks rose Wednesday, recovering some losses from the previous session after the country's top gaming regulator said it will "carefully study" the concerns of all stakeholders on draft rules aimed at curbing excessive online gaming and spending.

>>  The proposed rules are aimed at prohibiting incentivizing daily sign-ins for games, among other revenue-generating practices. 

>> Last Friday, the Hong Kong-listed shares of Tencent, NetEase and Bilibili — among the largest players in the world’s biggest online gaming market -- sank as much as 25%.

>> On Wednesday, NetEase shares surged as much as 14%. The stock had plunged about 25% on Friday.

>> Rival Tencent climbed almost 4.5% after shedding more than $43 billion in market value in Friday’s rout.
 
>> Bilibili, a social media site climbed 2%. Its shares had tumbled about 10% on Friday.

Source: CNBC
 

Asian markets :: All but Kospi rally in Wenesday's session

Wall Street check :: All indices kick off last week of 2023 with healthy gains

Good morning, readers!

Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE market blog.
First Published: Dec 27 2023 | 7:51 AM IST

