Stock Market LIVE: Sensex gains 100 pts, Nifty nears 21,500 in pre-open

Stock market LIVE updates: Most Asian indices were holding strong gains Wednesday morning on a positive handover overnight from Wall Street, coupled with a rally in Chinese gaming stocks.

Australia's ASX 200, for instance, was ruling near two-year high, up 0.95 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose over 1 per cent each.

At 7:15 AM, Gift Nifty was quoting at 21,555, up 82 points.

Overnight, the S&P 500 ended 0.42 per cent higher, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.54 per cent. The Dow Jones industrial Average gained 0.43 per cent.

That said, with fewer data points on the economic calendar and all major central bank meetings out of the way, trading volumes are expected to be thin.

Stocks to Watch New listing: Happy Forgings (issue price: Rs 850), Credo Brands Marketing (issue price: Rs 280), RBZ Jewellers (issue price: Rs 100).

Vishnu Prakash R Punglia: It has secured a Letter of Award for projects worth Rs 899 crore from the Uttarakhand government.

Zee Learn: Axis Bank Ltd has filed a petition under Section 7 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.