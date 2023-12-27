Stock Market LIVE: Asia climbs on Wall St boost; Nikkei, ASX200 up 1% each
Stock market LIVE updates on December 27, 2023: With fewer data points on the economic calendar and all major central bank meetings out of the way, trading volumes are expected to be thin
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock market LIVE updates: Most Asian indices were holding strong gains Wednesday morning on a positive handover overnight from Wall Street, coupled with a rally in Chinese gaming stocks.
Australia's ASX 200, for instance, was ruling near two-year high, up 0.95 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose over 1 per cent each.
At 7:15 AM, Gift Nifty was quoting at 21,555, up 82 points.
Overnight, the S&P 500 ended 0.42 per cent higher, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.54 per cent. The Dow Jones industrial Average gained 0.43 per cent.
That said, with fewer data points on the economic calendar and all major central bank meetings out of the way, trading volumes are expected to be thin.
Stocks to Watch
New listing: Happy Forgings (issue price: Rs 850), Credo Brands Marketing (issue price: Rs 280), RBZ Jewellers (issue price: Rs 100).
New listing: Happy Forgings (issue price: Rs 850), Credo Brands Marketing (issue price: Rs 280), RBZ Jewellers (issue price: Rs 100).
Vishnu Prakash R Punglia: It has secured a Letter of Award for projects worth Rs 899 crore from the Uttarakhand government.
Zee Learn: Axis Bank Ltd has filed a petition under Section 7 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.
8:10 AM
Spot bitcoin ETF approval may be coming in January
>> The price of bitcoin has surged in 2023 as investors await approval for the first US spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund
>> Discussions between the Securities and Exchange Commission and asset managers hoping to list bitcoin ETFs have advanced to technical details, signaling to some experts that an approval could be imminent.
>> More than a dozen firms — including BlackRock, WisdomTree, Valkyrie and others — are waiting for the green light from the SEC, which could come in early January, they believe.
>> Currently, US investors can buy bitcoin futures ETFs, which own bitcoin futures contracts.
>> The long-awaited bitcoin spot ETF would invest in the digital asset directly.
Source: CNBC
>> Discussions between the Securities and Exchange Commission and asset managers hoping to list bitcoin ETFs have advanced to technical details, signaling to some experts that an approval could be imminent.
>> More than a dozen firms — including BlackRock, WisdomTree, Valkyrie and others — are waiting for the green light from the SEC, which could come in early January, they believe.
>> Currently, US investors can buy bitcoin futures ETFs, which own bitcoin futures contracts.
>> The long-awaited bitcoin spot ETF would invest in the digital asset directly.
Source: CNBC
8:04 AM
Australian stocks hit near 2-year highs
>> Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index gained as much as 1.2% to hit a high of 7,593.40, a level not seen since late April 2022.
>> The Aussie dollar traded flat against the US dollar.
>> The index is eying gains of over 7% for 2023.
>> Aussie stocks have been supported by hopes that the Reserve Bank of Australia will no longer be hiking interest rates after the central bank held rates steady at its last meeting of the year.
Source: Agencies
>> The Aussie dollar traded flat against the US dollar.
>> The index is eying gains of over 7% for 2023.
>> Aussie stocks have been supported by hopes that the Reserve Bank of Australia will no longer be hiking interest rates after the central bank held rates steady at its last meeting of the year.
Source: Agencies
7:59 AM
China gaming stocks surge on regulator's reassurance o draft rules
>> Chinese online gaming stocks rose Wednesday, recovering some losses from the previous session after the country's top gaming regulator said it will "carefully study" the concerns of all stakeholders on draft rules aimed at curbing excessive online gaming and spending.
>> The proposed rules are aimed at prohibiting incentivizing daily sign-ins for games, among other revenue-generating practices.
>> Last Friday, the Hong Kong-listed shares of Tencent, NetEase and Bilibili — among the largest players in the world’s biggest online gaming market -- sank as much as 25%.
>> On Wednesday, NetEase shares surged as much as 14%. The stock had plunged about 25% on Friday.
>> Rival Tencent climbed almost 4.5% after shedding more than $43 billion in market value in Friday’s rout.
>> The proposed rules are aimed at prohibiting incentivizing daily sign-ins for games, among other revenue-generating practices.
>> Last Friday, the Hong Kong-listed shares of Tencent, NetEase and Bilibili — among the largest players in the world’s biggest online gaming market -- sank as much as 25%.
>> On Wednesday, NetEase shares surged as much as 14%. The stock had plunged about 25% on Friday.
>> Rival Tencent climbed almost 4.5% after shedding more than $43 billion in market value in Friday’s rout.
>> Bilibili, a social media site climbed 2%. Its shares had tumbled about 10% on Friday.
Source: CNBC
Source: CNBC
7:55 AM
Asian markets :: All but Kospi rally in Wenesday's session
7:53 AM
Wall Street check :: All indices kick off last week of 2023 with healthy gains
7:47 AM
Good morning, readers!
Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE market blog.
Topics : Stock Market MARKET LIVE Markets Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY Market news Indian stock markets stock market trading stock market listing stock markets S&P BSE Sensex Nifty50 Global Markets Adani Green Energy Zee Learn
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Dec 27 2023 | 7:51 AM IST