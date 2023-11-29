Stock Market LIVE: Nifty hits 20,000; IREDA lists at 56% premium

Stock market LIVE updates: Indian equities surged on Wednesday, supported by Tech M, M&M, HCL Tech, Bharti Airtel, TCS, Wipro, Infosys, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, and Reliance Industries. The S&P BSE Sensex zoomed 354 points, or 0.54 per cent, to quote at 66,528 levels. The Nifty50, meanwhile, climbed atop the 20,000-mark to 20,010, higher by 120 points or 0.56 per cent.

In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices advanced 0.68 per cent and 0.46 per cent, respectively, with the former hitting fresh lifetime high of 33,920.91 in the intraday trade.

Among sectoral indices, the broad-based rally was led by the Nifty IT index (up 1.5 per cent), the Nifty Oil and Gas index (up 0.9 per cent), and the Nifty PSU Bank index (up 0.5 per cent0.