LiveNew Update

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty hits 20,000; IREDA lists at 56% premium

Stock market LIVE updates on Wednesday, November 29, 2023: In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap index hit a record high in intraday trade

SI Reporter New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2023 | 10:31 AM IST
Stock market LIVE updates: Indian equities surged on Wednesday, supported by Tech M, M&M, HCL Tech, Bharti Airtel, TCS, Wipro, Infosys, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, and Reliance Industries. The S&P BSE Sensex zoomed 354 points, or 0.54 per cent, to quote at 66,528 levels.  The Nifty50, meanwhile, climbed atop the 20,000-mark to 20,010, higher by 120 points or 0.56 per cent.
In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices advanced 0.68 per cent and 0.46 per cent, respectively, with the former hitting fresh lifetime high of 33,920.91 in the intraday trade.
Among sectoral indices, the broad-based rally was led by the  Nifty IT index (up 1.5 per cent), the Nifty Oil and Gas index (up 0.9 per cent), and the Nifty PSU Bank index (up 0.5 per cent0.  
New Listing
Shares of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) debuted at Rs 50.00 on the BSEand the NSE as against the issue price of Rs 32. It hit a high of Rs 55.36 per share.

10:31 AM

IREDA makes stellar debut; stock lists at 56% premium over its issue price

Post listing, the stock of state-owned financial institution company moved higher to Rs 55.45 on the NSE, commanding a hefty 73 per cent premium over its issue price of Rs 32 per share. Read

10:17 AM

Apple offers exit ramp to Goldman Sachs for troubled credit card accord

Goldman Sachs Group Inc., which has been trying to jettison its struggling credit card business, now has a potential way out of its partnership with Apple Inc. Read

10:04 AM

Listing Alert: IREDA exceeds expectations; lists at 56% premium

The stock listed at Rs 50 on BSE against the issue price of Rs 32. It rose to an intra-high of Rs 55, up 71 per cent over issue price.  

10:02 AM

Bharti Airtel tops Rs 1,000 mark; its new all-time high

9:56 AM

PCBL up 4% as board approves acquiring Aquapharm Chem for Rs 3,800 crore

The company’s board has approved the acquisition of Pune-based specialty chemicals company, Aquapharm Chemicals for a consideration of Rs 3,800 crore.

9:53 AM

Adani Group stocks continue upmove for second day

9:52 AM

Adani Total Gas extends rally; up 41% in two days

9:45 AM

Zomato gains 3% as 29 crore shares change hands on BSE

9:44 AM

ALERT: Nifty crosses 20,000 for the first time since Sep 20

9:35 AM

Torrent Power surges 17% to new lifetime high; crosses Rs 1000

9:32 AM

Aster DM jumps 12% on selling stake in Gulf business for $1.01 billion

9:28 AM

IT pack leads amid broad-based gains

9:26 AM

MidCaps, SmallCaps gain in line with benchmarks

9:24 AM

BPCL, Coal India, Power Grid top Nifty drags

9:22 AM

Adani Ent, Grasim additional gainers on Nifty

9:20 AM

Heatmap: Bharti Airtel, IT majors drive Sensex gains

9:18 AM

Opening Bell: Nifty holds near 19,970

9:16 AM

Opening Bell: Sensex opens over 200 pts higher

9:09 AM

Pre-Open: Nifty above 19,950

9:08 AM

Pre-Open: Sensex off to positive start

First Published: Nov 29 2023 | 8:05 AM IST

