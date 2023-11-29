Sensex (0.31%)
Stock Market LIVE: Gift Nifty signals gap-up start; IREDA to debut today

Stock market LIVE updates on Wednesday, November 29, 2023: Domestic equities may start gap-up on Wednesday as investors assess mixed cues from global markets.

Image SI Reporter New Delhi
BSE

Stock market LIVE updates: Domestic equities may start gap-up on Wednesday as investors assess mixed cues from global markets.

At 7:35 AM, Gift Nifty was quoting at 20,032 levels, up 95 points.

In Asia, benchmark indices in South Korea, Hong Kong, and China fell up to 0.7 per cent, while those in Japan and Australia climbed up to 0.4 per cent as investors assessed comments from the US Federal Reserve board members.

On Tuesday, Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said the Fed might start lowering rates if inflation continues to ease over the next three to five months.In contrast, Governor Michelle Bowman said more rate hikes will likely be needed as evolving dynamics keep inflation elevated.

Following this, the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.24 per cent in overnight session on Wall Street. The broader S&P 500 index inched higher by 0.1 per cent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 0.29 per cent.

Against this, the US' second estimate of Q3 GDP growth data will be tracked by investors. Besides, bond yields and foreign capital flows will guide the markets.

New Listing

Shares of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) are set to debut on the bourses today. The stock's grey market premium (GMP) hints at a likely listing gain of 30 per cent.

Stocks to Watch
 
Zomato: Alipay Singapore Holding plans to sell its entire 3.44 per cent stake in the company on Wednesday through block deals at a floor price of Rs 111.28 per share.

Tata Power, SJVN: Tata Power Renewable Energy has received a Letter of Award for developing a 200 MW firm and dispatchable renewable energy (FDRE) project with SJVN.

Bharat Heavy Electricals: The company has signed a Memorandum of Cooperation with a French state-owned company, Electricité de France S.A., France, to explore the opportunity to maximise the local content of the Jaitapur nuclear power project to be established by NPCIL in India.
 

First Published: Nov 29 2023 | 8:05 AM IST

