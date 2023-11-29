Sensex (0.61%)
66580.52 + 406.32
Nifty (0.56%)
20002.00 + 112.30
Nifty Midcap (0.64%)
42547.65 + 269.65
Nifty Smallcap (0.50%)
6452.40 + 32.30
Nifty Bank (0.58%)
44134.90 + 253.95
Heatmap

Aster DM Healthcare soars 15%; hits new high on stake sale plan in Gulf biz

The company announced on Tuesday that its subsidiary would sell its stake in Aster DM Healthcare FZC to Alpha GCC for $1.01 billion (Rs 8,125 crore).

Aster DM

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2023 | 10:47 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shares of Aster DM Healthcare hit a new high of Rs 382, as they rallied 15 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade on the back of heavy volumes after the company announced on Tuesday that its subsidiary would sell its stake in Aster DM Healthcare FZC to Alpha GCC for $1.01 billion (Rs 8,125 crore). The planned move is part of Aster’s strategy to separate its India and Gulf businesses to unlock value.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
In the process, the stock of hospital firm surpassed its previous high of Rs 371.25 touched on October 25, 2023. At 10:28 AM; the stock was trading 10 per cent higher at Rs 364.95 on the BSE. The average trading volumes at the counter jumped over 10-fold today. A combined 6.5 million equity shares of the company had changed hands, so far, on the NSE and BSE.

Aster DM Healthcare is a leading integrated healthcare service provider across six countries in the GCC (Gulf Co-Operation Council). 

In exchange filing, Aster DM Healthcare said that the board approved the separation of Aster’s India and GCC businesses, subject to regulatory and corporate approvals including Aster India’s shareholders’ approval. The separation plan will unlock value for the shareholders by allowing both the India and GCC businesses to adopt a market-focused strategy and create sustained long-term growth, the company said.

Under the separation plan, a consortium led by Fajr Capital has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a 65 per cent stake in the ownership of the GCC business, Aster DM Healthcare FZC. The Moopen family will continue to manage and operate the GCC business retaining a 35 per cent stake, on and from closing.

The current market cap of the combined India and GCC business stands at ~$2.0 billion. The transaction values the GCC business at an enterprise value of $1.7 billion (Rs 13,540 crore), and an equity value of $1.0 billion (Rs 8,215 crore).

The company further said existing shareholders to remain with the listed Indian entity, Aster DM Healthcare upon successful completion of the proposed transaction, the company is desirous of declaring dividends to the shareholders of Aster DM Healthcare from the proceeds, subject to approvals required under law.

The GCC and India healthcare markets are distinct and have different growth dynamics, warranting different business strategies. With a population strength of 1.4 billion, India will remain a priority market in Aster DM Healthcare’s growth journey.

Also Read

Indian GCC market size to grow 144% to $110 billion by 2030: EY report

'Stop this tragedy immediately': World reacts to blast at Gaza hospital

Should you subscribe to Yatharth Hospital's IPO? Here's what brokerages say

86% GCCs keeping service expansion as top priority over the next 1 year: EY

Aster DM Healthcare Q2 results: Consolidated revenue rises 17.7%

Zomato zooms 4% after over 300 mn shares change hands in block deals

Indian markets hit historic $4 trn market cap milestone for the first time

IREDA makes stellar debut; stock lists at 56% premium over its issue price

New businesses to boost growth momentum of Tata Consumer Products

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex jumps 400 pts, Nifty holds 20K; IT, autos rally


The company plans to ramp-up bed capacity in India by almost one-third, by adding more than 1,500 beds by FY27. In the GCC, Aster DM Healthcare FZC will bolster its expansion plans in key markets, such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia, while enabling greater access to quality and comprehensive healthcare across physical and digital channels.



Topics : Buzzing stocks stock market trading Market trends Aster DM Healthcare Divestment Stake sale Healthcare sector

First Published: Nov 29 2023 | 10:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieTelangana Assembly Polls 2023 LIVEDelhi AQIHimalayan 450 LaunchState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon