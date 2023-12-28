Stock Market LIVE: Asia edges higher as year-end rally gains steam
Stock market LIVE updates on December 28, 2023: Overnight, the S&P 500 inched up 0.14 per cent in the US, while the Nasdaq Composite added 0.16 per cent
Stock market LIVE updates: Equity rally is getting stronger by the day as we move towards drawing curtains on 2023.
At 7:05 AM, Gift Nifty futures were ruling 69 points higher at 21,751.
Elsewhere in Asia, ASX200 and Kospi were up 0.4 per cent each, while Hang Seng added 0.3 per cent.
Nikkei, on the other hand, was down 0.4 per cent.
Overnight, the S&P 500 inched up 0.14 per cent in the US, while the Nasdaq Composite added 0.16 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3 per cent.
On Thursday, oil prices, foreign fund flow, and F&O expiry of the December derivatives series will guide the markets.
Stocks to Watch
New listing: Azad Engineering will debut on the stock exchanges on Thursday at an issue price of Rs 524 apiece.
Zomato: The food delivery giant has received a show cause notice from GST authorities amounting to a tax liability of Rs 401.7 crore.
Canara Bank: Approves the process of listing its mutual fund subsidiary, Canara Robeco Asset Management Company, through an IPO.
8:15 AM
Fed liquidity drains moves spotlight to usage of new lending facility
>> Some market participants reckon that the Fed’s Standing Repo Facility, which it formally adopted in 2021, may see some noticeable usage over the turn of the year as traders and investors manage their money during a predictably volatile period.
>> If that happens, it would not be a sign of distress, but of the financial plumbing system working as intended.
>> So far, markets, still awash in Fed-created money, haven’t needed to tap the SRF in a meaingful fashion.
>> But what appears to be some recent small-scale testing has reminded markets that if not soon, the day is coming where the SRF will be in the mix.
Source: Reuters
8:08 AM
MicroStrategy buys bitcoin worth $615.7 mn ahead of SEC's spot ETF decision
>> Software firm MicroStrategy said on Wednesday it had bought bitcoin worth about $615.7 million in cash
>> This comes amid growing expectations that the top US markets regulator will soon approve a spot bitcoin exchange traded fund (ETF).
>> The company and its subsidiaries purchased about 14,620 bitcoins at an average price of roughly $42,110 between Nov. 30 and Dec. 26, according to a regulatory filing.
>> MicroStrategy's move to buy bitcoin to protect the value of its reserve assets has helped strengthen the appeal of the firm's stock, which tends to move in tandem with the digital asset.
Source: Reuters
8:04 AM
South Korea's Dec exports likely rose for a third month: Poll
>> South Korea's exports likely rose for a third month in December albeit at a slower pace
>> This is on the back of stronger electronics demand, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.
>> Exports are expected to have risen 6.6% in December from a year earlier, slowing from November's 7.7% expansion
>> Nonetheless, it would be a third straight month of growth.
Source: Reuters
8:01 AM
Thai govt set to further increase spending in 2025 fiscal year
>> Thailand is planning a larger budget deficit of 713 billion baht ($20.71 billion) for the 2025 fiscal year and higher spending of 3.6 trillion baht that year, the government said, in a plan that would see a rise in spending over the next two years.
>> The government predicts GDP growth of 3.6% in 2025, it said.
>> The 2025 fiscal year starts on Oct. 1, 2024.
Source: Reuters
7:58 AM
South Korea November factory output jumps
>> South Korea's November factory output posted the fastest gain since May 2022 on soaring chip production, official data showed on Thursday.
>> The industrial output index increased 5.3% in November from a year earlier.
>> It beat Reuters' estimate of a 3.0% gain.
>> Semiconductor production soared 42.4% from a year earlier, boosting the country's factory output even as that of machines and other electric components dropped 13.8% and 9.9% each.
>> From a month earlier, the index gained 3.3%, also beating a 1.0% increase projected in the survey.
Source: Statistics Korea report
7:55 AM
Japan November retail sales rise over 5%, beat estimates
>> Japan's retail sales rose Retail sales rose 5.3% in November, according to government data.
>> It beat Reuters poll estimates of a 5% growth.
>> Japan's November reading was higher than October's retail sales growth of 4.2%, but much lower compared with the year’s best monthly growth of 7.2% seen in March.
Source: Agencies
7:52 AM
Global markets :: All but Nikkei gain in trade Thursday
7:50 AM
Wall Street Overnight :: S&P 500 inches closer to record highs
7:37 AM
Good morning, readers!
Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE market blog.
