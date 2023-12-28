Stock Market LIVE: Asia edges higher as year-end rally gains steam

Stock market LIVE updates: Equity rally is getting stronger by the day as we move towards drawing curtains on 2023.

At 7:05 AM, Gift Nifty futures were ruling 69 points higher at 21,751.

Elsewhere in Asia, ASX200 and Kospi were up 0.4 per cent each, while Hang Seng added 0.3 per cent.

Nikkei, on the other hand, was down 0.4 per cent.

Overnight, the S&P 500 inched up 0.14 per cent in the US, while the Nasdaq Composite added 0.16 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3 per cent.

On Thursday, oil prices, foreign fund flow, and F&O expiry of the December derivatives series will guide the markets.

New listing: Azad Engineering will debut on the stock exchanges on Thursday at an issue price of Rs 524 apiece.

Zomato: The food delivery giant has received a show cause notice from GST authorities amounting to a tax liability of Rs 401.7 crore.

Canara Bank: Approves the process of listing its mutual fund subsidiary, Canara Robeco Asset Management Company, through an IPO.