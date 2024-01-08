Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 100 pts; Titan gains 2%; Infy, TCS slip 1%

Stock market updates on January 08, 2023: Benchmark indices start Monday's trading session on a marginally positive note in spite of weakness seen in select major Asian markets.
The S&P BSE Sensex opened 87 points higher at 72,113, and was quoting around 72,100. The NSE Nifty 50 was seen testing the 21,750 level in early deals.
Among individual shares, Titan gained 2 per cent. Tata Motors, HCL Technologies, Tata Steel and Larsen & Toubro were the other prominent movers. On the other hand, Infosys and TCS were down nearly 1 per cent each. In the broader market, the BSE MidCap index was almost unmoved, while the SmallCap added 0.3 per cent.
Elsewhere in Asia, Hang Seng tumbled nearly 2 per cent, and Shanghai was down almost 1 per cent. Straits Times and Kospi were flat, while Taiwan advanced 0.5 per cent.
So far in the first week of 2024, FIIs net bought shares worth Rs 3,290 crore. On the other hand, domestic mutual funds were net sellers of nearly Rs 7,900 crore.
What should we expect from India Inc's Q3 results?
Markets are set to kick off the December quarter earnings this week with IT majors, including Infosys and TCS slated to report their numbers. Here's a curtain raiser on the Q3 earnings season.
8:58 AM
Can Brics, a frenemies grouping, challenge the West's sanctions regime?
The "Brics bank," which is currently led by former Brazilian president Dilma Roussef, has a mandate to lend to infrastructure projects that the rest of the multilateral architecture ignores.
8:53 AM
Interim Budget 2024-25 likely to set nominal GDP growth at 10-10.5%
The Interim Budget for 2024-25 (FY25) to be presented on February 1 is likely to assume 10-10.5 per cent nominal gross domestic product (GDP) growth against 8.9 per cent estimated for FY24 by the National Statistical Office (NSO).
8:48 AM
Amid bull run, mutual fund assets soared 22% in December quarter
Data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India shows that the industry's average AUM for Q4CY23 was Rs 49.2 trillion, up from Rs 40.3 trillion in the same period of CY22.
8:42 AM
TN global investors meet: Tata Power to invest Rs 70K cr in green units
Tata Power Company is all set to invest a whopping Rs 70,000 crore for 10 giga watt (Gw) solar and wind units in Tamil Nadu over a period of five-seven years.
8:36 AM
Offshore syndication of loans at 15-year high, zooms to $21 bn in 2023
Funds raised by India Inc. through offshore loan syndication hit a 15-year high in 2023 with companies and banks raising $21.4 billion, the highest since 2007.
8:31 AM
Liquor stocks raise a toast to premiumisation trends, margin gains
The stocks of India's biggest listed alcoholic beverage manufacturers are reaching record highs, driven by expectations of increased realisations due to premiumisation trends, a slight reduction in raw material costs for the beer segment, and promising growth prospects.
8:26 AM
Result preview: Subdued festival sales may reflect in Q3 retail numbers
Retail companies are expected to witness a tepid strong same-store sales growth (SSSG) expansion in the third quarter (October – December) of the current financial year (Q3FY24) on the back of subdued sales in the festival season.
8:21 AM
Stocks to Watch: Nykaa, Titan, Adani Wilmar, Marico, Tata Steel, Bajaj Auto
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are eyeing a muted start on Monday as US markets cooled off in the first week of the new year after a strong 2023 rally.
8:11 AM
Consensus on framework for pricing transactions, deals important: Experts
Late in December, the market regulator sought comments on changes proposed in rumour verification norms through a discussion paper.