Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 100 pts; Titan gains 2%; Infy, TCS slip 1%

Stock market updates on January 08, 2023: Benchmark indices start Monday's trading session on a marginally positive note in spite of weakness seen in select major Asian markets.

The S&P BSE Sensex opened 87 points higher at 72,113, and was quoting around 72,100. The NSE Nifty 50 was seen testing the 21,750 level in early deals. Among individual shares, Titan gained 2 per cent. Tata Motors, HCL Technologies, Tata Steel and Larsen & Toubro were the other prominent movers. On the other hand, Infosys and TCS were down nearly 1 per cent each. In the broader market, the BSE MidCap index was almost unmoved, while the SmallCap added 0.3 per cent.

Elsewhere in Asia, Hang Seng tumbled nearly 2 per cent, and Shanghai was down almost 1 per cent. Straits Times and Kospi were flat, while Taiwan advanced 0.5 per cent.

So far in the first week of 2024, FIIs net bought shares worth Rs 3,290 crore. On the other hand, domestic mutual funds were net sellers of nearly Rs 7,900 crore.