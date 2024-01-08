Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Fuel consumption rises 6.2% to 20 mn tonnes in December, shows data

Sales of gasoline in December slipped 4.5 per cent from the previous month to 2.99 million tons

Fuel, Fuel prices, diesel

Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, rose by 12.9 per cent from November, while fuel oil use increased by 9.6 per cent in December | Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2024 | 10:32 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India's fuel consumption rose to a seven-month high in December to about 20.054 million metric tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed.

Total consumption, a proxy for oil demand, in December rose by 6.2 per cent from 18.89 million tonnes in November, data showed. It was up around 2.6 per cent compared with the same period a year earlier.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Sales of diesel, mainly used by trucks and commercially-run passenger vehicles, rose by 0.9 per cent month-on-month to 7.60 million tonnes.
 
Sales of gasoline in December slipped 4.5 per cent from the previous month to 2.99 million tonnes.
 
Sales of sports utility vehicles rose in December, while small car sales fell despite high discounts, data from Indian automakers showed last week.
 
Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, rose by 12.9 per cent from November, while fuel oil use increased by 9.6 per cent in December.
 
Cooking gas, or liquefied petroleum gas, sales rose by 5.6 per cent to 2.63 million tonnes, while naphtha sales jumped by 27.9 per cent to about 1.33 million tonnes, the data showed.
 

Also Read

Amid increased consumption in India, IEX's electricity volume up 21%

Power consumption grows slightly by 1.8% to 407.76 bn units in Apr-Jun qtr

Fuel shortage unlikely but disruption in oil supplies, price hikes possible

August fuel consumption perks up by 6.5% on strong manufacturing

Analysts bet on these consumption pockets ahead of the festive season

Budget 2024: Rebate under new income tax regime may be hiked to Rs 7.5 lakh

Can Brics, a frenemies grouping, challenge the West's sanctions regime?

Fed pivot will dominate year of rate cuts in turn of global cycle

Interim Budget 2024-25 likely to set nominal GDP growth at 10-10.5%

India-US forum to discuss import monitoring system for laptops, PCs

Topics : Fuel consumption India's fuel demand Fuel demand oil market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 08 2024 | 10:13 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayCovid-19 Cases UpdateBilkis Bano Case Verdict TodayTesla Smaller Fast-Charging BatteriesIIT Bombay Salary PackagesDelhi Air QualityBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon