Stock Market LIVE: Asian shares mixed; Gift Nifty hints quiet start
Stock market Live Update on Monday, January 08: Gift Nifty hints at a likely tepid start; Fund flows, rising geopolitical crisis in focus.
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock market updates on January 08, 2023: Benchmark indices are likely to start Monday's trading session on a tepid note amid rising geopolitical crisis.
At 07:00 AM, Gift Nifty futures quoted around 21,790, indicating a likely quiet start to the trading action on the Nifty 50.
Over the weekend, China announced sanctions on five US defence-related companies in response to sanctions on Chinese companies and arm sales to Taiwan. The latter country is set to choose its next President in elections on January 13.
Elsewhere, North Korea has been firing artillery shells near South Korean sea boundary for the last three days, following a provocative statement fron Kim Yo Jong, the sister and key ally of Norht Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong Un.
Markets in Asia this morning advanced up to 0.8 per cent. Taiwan was up 0.8 per cent. Kospi and Straits Times added 0.5 per cent each.
Meanwhile, last week the US market snapped its 10-week winning streak with the S&P 500 registering its worst weekly performance since late October. The focus tonight will be on the Consumer Inflation numbers for December.
That apart, investors will keep close track of fund flows. The FIIs started the New Year 2024 with a purchase of stocks worth Rs 3,290 crore. On the other hand, domesitc mutual funds were net sellers of shares of nearly Rs 7,900 crore.
7:49 AM
F&O ALERT:: SAIL, ZEE among 11 stocks in ban period on Monday
7:44 AM
Statsguru: Record tax filings indicate potential growth challenges ahead
Gross total income has gone up 229 per cent since AY13 and was nearing Rs 70 trillion as of AY22. Tax payable was nearing Rs 10 trillion. READ MORE
7:37 AM
Fed pivot will dominate year of rate cuts in turn of global cycle
After racing ahead with the most aggressive tightening campaign in decades during 2022 and 2023, central banks around the world are poised to begin easing monetary policy as inflation continues to retreat. READ MORE
7:31 AM
Fund Flows:: FIIs net buy stocks worth Rs 1,700 cr; DIIs net sell Rs 3,500 cr on Friday
For the week, FIIs net bought shares worth Rs 3,290, while DIIs net sold Rs 7,300 crore worth of Indian equities.
7:27 AM
India-US forum to discuss import monitoring system for laptops, PCs
India’s decision to implement an import monitoring system for laptops, personal computers and information technology (IT) hardware will come up for discussions when the Trade Policy Forum (TPF) - the country’s bilateral platform with the US - convenes a meeting later this week. READ MORE
7:22 AM
Nifty likely to consolidate, keep an eye on 21,500; Nifty Bank overbought
According to Ravi Nathani, an independent technical analyst, a breach of 21,500 could trigger a consolidation phase with a negative bias, with Nifty seeking support at 21,125, 20,700, and 20,350. READ MORE
7:17 AM
Global check:: US market ended tad higher on Friday, but down for the week
Source: Yahoo Finance
7:15 AM
First Published: Jan 08 2024 | 7:18 AM IST