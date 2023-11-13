Stock Market Live: Sensex dips 300 pts, Nifty below 19,500; Eicher up 2%

Opening Bell: Equity benchmark indices opened with cuts on Monday as investor focus shifted to the October CPI inflation data, slated for release after market hours today. The BSE Sensex fell 270 points to 64,988, and the NSE Nifty50 slipped 68 points to 19,450.
All Sensex stocks opened lower led by losses in Infosys, Kotak Bank, Nestle, Bajaj Finance, Titan and Tata Motors. On the other hand, Eicher Motors, Coal India, BPCL, Divi's Lab and Hindalco defied weakness and held gains on the Nifty50.
Eicher, with 2.5 per cent gain, was the top Nifty performer after it posted a 55 per cent jump in its Q2 profit to Rs 1,016 crore, beating estimates on Friday.
The broader markets also edged lower. The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices slipped by up to 0.44 per cent. All sectoral indices started lower, except Nifty Pharma, which was up 0.11 per cent. IT, consumer durable and Media pockets led losses of up to 0.8 per cent.
Jubilant Pharmova surges over 4% in a weak market on USFDA nod to cancer treatment injection
>> Jubilant Draximage Inc., USA, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Jubilant Pharmova, has received an approval from the US FDA for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for preparation of Technetium Sulfur Colloid Injection.
LIC slides over 1% as Q2 net halves to Rs 7,925 crore
>> LIC's profit after tax declined by 50 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 7,925 crore in Q2FY24 as its net premium income declined 19 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1.07 trillion.
Eicher Motors rises 2.5% as Q2 net up 55% Y-o-Y
>> The Royal Enfield maker's consolidated net profit soared 55 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1,016 crore in Q2FY24. It's revenue rose 17 per cent to Rs 4,115 crore, while Ebitda increased 31 per cent on year to Rs 1,087 crore. Ebitda margins expanded to 26.42 per cent vs 23.62 per cent Y-o-Y due to higher scale of operations and reduced raw material costs
Sun TV up 1% on healthy Q2 results
>> The television broadcaster's consolidated net profit rose 14 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 464.54 crore in the July to September quarter (Q2FY24). The revenue from operations surged 26.98 per cent to Rs 1,048.45 crore
ONGC dips nearly 1% after hitting record high in Muhurat trading session
>> ONGC's consolidated net profit surged 142 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 16,553 crore in Q2FY24. The revenue from operations stood at Rs 146,873.73 per cent, down 13 per cent Y-o-Y.
Sectoral trends :: Broad-based selling ensues; Media, IT stocks worst hit
Sensex Heatmap :: All index stocks drown in losses
Opening Bell :: Nifty nears 19,450
Opening Bell :: Sensex sheds over 250 pts
Pre-Open Session :: Nifty slips below 19,500
Pre-Open Session :: Sensex down 100 pts
Currency check :: Rupee starts at 83.30 vs 83.34/$
Watch: What five events will shape the markets in Samvat 2080?
Financial markets are entering Samvat 2080 on a good domestic footing with India Inc delivering robust earnings growth. Here’s a lowdown of events that will shape the markets in the new Samvat year.
HDFC Securities Relli: D-street looking at slower paced gains in Samvat 2080
Indian indices rose in the Muhurat trading session in-line with most such sessions in the past, helped also by positive global cues.
After a great year for broader equity markets, investors are looking forward to markets continue rising though not at the same pace. They remain a bit apprehensive of the key risks including outcome of elections, inflation and interest rate trajectory and geopolitical events induced negatives.
However, equities remain a preferred choice for investors given the favourable macros and micros and the benevolent view of global institutions/brokerages towards Indian markets.
Having said that investors need to conduct asset allocation review, portfolio review at regular intervals, and raise the quality of stocks held in their portfolio.
Views by Dhiraj Relli, MD & CEO, HDFC Securities.
US shutdown risk eased in stopgap plan offered by House Speaker Johnson
The risk of a US government shutdown on Nov. 18 eased as House Speaker Mike Johnson proposed a compromise temporary funding plan without insisting on deep spending cuts that ultraconservatives have sought. Read
Mankind Pharma sees 21% profit surge in Q2 despite consumer health hurdles
The delayed season not only affected anti-infectives but also related sub-therapies such as respiratory, cough and cold, gastro, and vitamins, says Juneja. Read
India core to our products and services: JPMorgan Chase CIO Lori Berri
For Lori Beer, chief information officer (CIO), JPMorgan Chase & Co, largest banker in the US, India is a big part of the organisation’s global technology footprint and is core to its products and services. Read
Biden and Xi look for clarity in an increasingly difficult relationship
President Joe Biden and China's Xi Jinping have no shortage of difficult issues to discuss when they sit down for their first talks in a year, even if expectations are low that their meeting will lead to major breakthroughs.
Each leader has clear objectives for the highly anticipated talks Wednesday on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, a meeting that comes after what's been a fractious year for the world's two biggest economies. Read
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has directed telecom service providers (TSPs) to quickly rope in banks, financial institutions, business entities, insurance firms, trading and real estate companies into its new authorisation system aimed at curbing spam calls and commercial text messages. Read
IIM Ahmedabad study finds significant improvement in firms post IBC
The study found that hotels and restaurants have had the highest recovery rate for creditors under the IBC while electricity, gas, and water supply firms have the lowest recovery rates. Read