Sensex (-0.51%)
64928.59 -330.86
Nifty (-0.44%)
19440.15 -85.40
Nifty Midcap (0.07%)
41010.45 + 27.60
Nifty Smallcap (0.05%)
6288.40 + 3.45
Nifty Bank (-0.28%)
43873.00 -123.65
Heatmap

Patanjali to ship 20 MT of non-basmati rice to Nepal for earthquake victims

According to a DGFT's notification issued in October, the government permitted exports of 10,34,800 tonnes of non-basmati white rice to seven countries, including Nepal, Cameroon and Malaysia

Rice

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2023 | 1:32 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The government has provided a one-time exemption from the export ban to Patanjali Ayurved for shipping 20 tonnes of non-basmati white rice as a donation to Nepal for earthquake victims.
Though exports of non-basmati white rice were banned on July 20 to boost domestic supply, exports are allowed on the basis of permission granted by the government to certain countries to meet their food security needs and on request.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"One time exemption from prohibition is granted to Patanjali Ayurved Ltd for export of 20 MT of Non-basmati white rice (Semi-milled or wholly milled rice, whether or not polished or glazed)as donation to Nepal for earthquake victims," the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) has said in a notification.
According to a DGFT's notification issued in October, the government permitted exports of 10,34,800 tonnes of non-basmati white rice to seven countries, including Nepal, Cameroon and Malaysia.
The quantity notified for Nepal is 95,000 tonnes, Cameroon (1,90,000 tonnes), Cote D' Ivore (1,42,000 tonnes), Guinea (1,42,000 tonnes), Malaysia (1,70,000 tonnes), Philippines (2,95,000 tonnes), and Seychelles (800 tonnes).
Nepal is a major market for the company.
Nepal was jolted by a 6.4 magnitude earthquake just before midnight on November 6 that killed 153 people and injured more than 250 individuals.
The earthquake, which hit Jajarkot and Rukum West districts in western Nepal, also damaged around 8,000 properties, both public and private.
India has become the first country to dispatch emergency relief materials to the earthquake-hit districts in Nepal.

Also Read

LT Foods, KRBL, Chaman Lal, GRM slide up to 6% on basmati rice export curbs

Pak rice exporters having a field day as India bans non-basmati rice export

Basmati rice minimum export price review still under consideration: Centre

US, EU criticise India's rice export ban, request immediate resumption

Govt might lift the ban on white rice export soon as production increases

4 of 5 organ recipients in India are men; 93% are living donors: Study

PM assured all possible assistance: Dhami takes stock of tunnel collapse

International students return to US colleges, fuelled by surge from India

Delhi Minister Gopal Rai calls for review meeting on pollution post Diwali

BJP leaders defying SC: TMC MP to Delhi police on worsening air quality

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Patanjali Ayurveda India rice exports rice export Nepal eathquake

First Published: Nov 13 2023 | 1:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayDiwali 2023 WishesChoti Diwali 2023 WishesEngland vs Pakistan LIVE SCOREAmazon Great Indian Festival SaleM&M Ltd Q2 ResultWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh elections: Congress candidate's convoy attacked in BemetaraMP polls LIVE: Congress alleges 'misuse' of central agencies during polls

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 SA vs AFG Playing 11 LIVE: Changes likely in AFG XIWorld Cup 2023: Siraj, Gill's number one ranking boosts India's campaign

India News

India-US 2+2 dialogue: Jaishankar meets US State Secy Blinken for key talksHappy Dhanteras 2023: Top 20 wishes, quotes and messages to share

Economy News

Domestic demand to sustain India growth in the near term, says Moody'sIIS signs three MOUs to prepare skilled workforce for defence sector
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon