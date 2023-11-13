Stock Market Live: Asian markets mixed; Gift Nifty futures hold small gains
Stock Market Live: At 7:15 am, the Gift Nifty futures quoted 19,558 levels, up 20 points
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market Live: Returning from the special Muhurat trade, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty could start with slim gains on Monday ahead of the retail inflation data. At 7:15 am, the Gift Nifty futures quoted 19,558 levels, up 20 points.
A Reuters poll expects retail inflation to have cooled to a four-month low of 4.8 per cent in October following moderation in volatile food prices. Read
New Listing: Protean eGov Tech will make its market debut today. The issue price is fixed at Rs 792. The stock is up to 10 per cent listing gain.
The Q2 earnings season is also in its last let with Grasim, Manappuram Finance and Narayana Hrudayalaya slated to release their earnings today.
Global cues
Asian markets were mixed this morning ahead of US President Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping's in-person meeting this week. Nikkei, Hang Seng rose up to 0.4 per cent, respectively. Strait times and Kospi fell up to 0.9 per cent.
The Q2 earnings season is also in its last let with Grasim, Manappuram Finance and Narayana Hrudayalaya slated to release their earnings today.
Global cues
Asian markets were mixed this morning ahead of US President Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping's in-person meeting this week. Nikkei, Hang Seng rose up to 0.4 per cent, respectively. Strait times and Kospi fell up to 0.9 per cent.
No article available in this category.
Topics : Stock Market MARKET LIVE Markets stock market trading Samvat Dalal Street retail inflation CPI CPI Inflation Grasim Q2 results Coal India Dr Reddys Indian stock exchanges Indian stock markets
First Published: Nov 13 2023 | 7:44 AM IST