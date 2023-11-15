Stock Market Live: Sensex jumps 500 pts, Nifty tops 19,600; Hindalco up 4%

Opening Bell: Propped up by slowing inflation in India and the US, domestic equity benchmark indices opened with sharp gains on Wednesday, taking cues from a global market rally. The BSE Sensex jumped 510 points to 65,413 and the NSE Nifty50 surged 150 points to 19,610.
Domestic retail inflation eased to a five-month low of 4.87 per in October, while in the US, consumer prices remained flat versus expectations of a 0.1 per cent monthly increase.
All Sensex stocks were in green led by Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Tech M, Tata Steel, TCS and Tata Motors. Hindalco and JSW Steel were the top Nifty winners, rising 4 per cent and 1 per cent, respectively.
The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices rose by 0.66 per cent and nearly 1 per cent, respectively.
Dabur India falls 1% amid reports of FIR against chairman
The Mumbai Police has filed an FIR in connection with the Mahadev betting app scam against prominent figures from the Dabur Group, including Chairman Mohit Burman, and Director Gaurav Burman. On their part, the Burman family stated that they have not received any communication on any such FIR. In the case it is true, the Burmans believe it to be a "mischievous act driven by malicious intent."
9:23 AM
SmallCap Heatmap :: Index up 0.9%
9:22 AM
MidCap Heatmap :: Index up 0.6%; YES Bank, Mphasis, UBI soar
9:20 AM
Sectoral trends :: Realty index leads broad-based gains
9:19 AM
Sensex Heatmap :: All 30 stocks move higher
9:17 AM
Opening Bell :: Nifty tops 19,600
9:16 AM
Opening Bell :: Sensex rallies 450 points in early deals
9:11 AM
Commodity Heatmap :: Gold, Silver gain in early trade
9:09 AM
Pre-Open Session :: Nifty nearly hits double century
9:08 AM
Pre-Open Session :: Sensex rises 500 pts
9:03 AM
Currency check :: Rupee opens 25 paise stronger
9:00 AM
Watch: What does Prashant Jain think of markets in Samvat 2080?
Will markets sparkle in the next Samvat, or will the global headwinds cast a serious dent in the year ahead? Prashant Jain, CIO, 3P Investment Managers shares his perspective.
8:56 AM
Gold up Rs 110, silver jumps Rs 600, precious metal trading at Rs 73,000/kg
The price of 24-carat gold rose Rs 110 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal selling for Rs 60,600, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver jumped Rs 600, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 73,000. Read
8:52 AM
Warren Buffett's Berkshire trims its HP stake, exits bet on General Motors
The conglomerate's retreat from Activision completes Buffett's arbitrage play amid the video-game maker's prolonged effort to merge with Microsoft Corp. Read
8:48 AM
Healthy prospects ahead for Hindalco; analysts positive on the stock
Strong performance by its US subsidiary Novelis and better returns in the copper business helped Hindalco Industries post consolidated revenue growth of 2 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) to Rs 54,100 crore in the July-September quarter of 2023-23 (Q2FY24). Read
8:44 AM
Fireworks on D-Street: Four IPOs to raise over Rs 6,600 crore this year
Diwali fireworks are expected to continue on Dalal Street next week, with four companies collectively seeking to mobilise over Rs 6,600 crore through initial public offerings (IPOs). In terms of the amount raised, this is poised to be the busiest week of calendar year 2023. Read
8:41 AM
Xi calls for economic exchanges with Taiwan before meeting with Biden
Chinese leader Xi Jinping called for boosting economic links with Taiwan just before he headed to the US for talks with President Joe Biden, comments that contrast with some of the fiery rhetoric he’s used in the past about the island. Read
8:38 AM
Will gold continue to glitter in Samvat 2080?
Global macro uncertainty kept financial markets in a tight spot in the last Samvat, but safe-haven assets (gold) have had a dream run. Will gold continue to glitter in Samvat 2080?
8:34 AM
A glimmer of hope: Debt, hybrid funds may gain currency in Samvat 2080
Most believe that debt funds will attract higher flows over the next 12 months as the interest rate trajectory could trend lower throughout the year. Read
8:30 AM
MSCI Global Index rejig: IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors, Suzlon get added
The changes in MSCI Global Standard Indexes' constituents will be effective at the close of November 30 trading day. Read more