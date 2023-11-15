Stock Market Live: Sensex jumps 500 pts, Nifty tops 19,600; Hindalco up 4%

Opening Bell: Propped up by slowing inflation in India and the US, domestic equity benchmark indices opened with sharp gains on Wednesday, taking cues from a global market rally. The BSE Sensex jumped 510 points to 65,413 and the NSE Nifty50 surged 150 points to 19,610.

Domestic retail inflation eased to a five-month low of 4.87 per in October, while in the US, consumer prices remained flat versus expectations of a 0.1 per cent monthly increase.

All Sensex stocks were in green led by Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Tech M, Tata Steel, TCS and Tata Motors. Hindalco and JSW Steel were the top Nifty winners, rising 4 per cent and 1 per cent, respectively.

The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices rose by 0.66 per cent and nearly 1 per cent, respectively.