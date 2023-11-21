Stock Market Live: Global shares rally as US Treasury yields, dollar slip

Stock market updates on November 21, 2023: Frontline indices are likely to kick-off Tuesday's trading session on a positive note tracking cues from the global peers.
At 07:00 AM, Gift Nifty futures quoted at 19,800, indicating a likely gap-up of 50-odd points on the NSE benchmark Nifty50.
A notable dip in US Treasury yields coupled with a strong rally in Microsoft shares, after the latter hired ousted OpenAI CEO Sam Altman helped the US indices log strong gains. Dow Jones gained 204 points and was less than 1 per cent from its record closing. Nasdaq soared over 1 per cent and the S&P 500 ended 0.7 per cent higher.
Further, the US dollar dropped to its lowest level in more than two months, while the 10-year yield slipped to 4.415. Later tonight, Nvidia's earnings and the US FOMC minutes shall guide the trading action in the US.
Nearer home this morning in Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng rallied 1.3 per cent. Kospi and Taiwan gained nearly 1 per cent each. China's Shanghai indices were up 0.5 per cent. Japan's Nikkei, however, was down 0.2 per cent.
Among individual stocks, shares of Jio Financial Services will be in focus as the company aims to raise Rs 5,000 - Rs 10,000 crore via its maiden bond sale.
Among commodities, Brent Crude Oil futures were seen quoting around $82 per barrel.
Trading strategies for Nifty Banks and Financial Services indices
According to Ravi Nathani, an independent technical analyst, traders can consider to adopt the buy on dips strategy for Nifty Financial Services and Private Banks indices. However, the PSU Bank index looks weak. READ MORE
8:06 AM
Commodity Alert:: Brent Crude Oil quotes above $82 per barrel
Source: Investing.com
8:02 AM
Commodity Alert:: Gold futures near $2,000-mark
Source: Investing.com
7:58 AM
India Inc net profit share in GDP now just shy of 5% after robust Q2
India Inc’s net profit as a percentage of the country's gross domestic product (GDP) is just shy of reaching 5 per cent, bolstered by strong earnings growth in the second quarter of 2023-24. Analysts interpret this as an indication that a corporate profit upcycle is in progress, with projections suggesting that this share could exceed 8 per cent within the next five years, driven by bullish earnings growth expectations. READ MORE
7:53 AM
Structural demand for US debt strong despite market volatility: Moody's
The structural demand for US debt which underpins the dollar-based global financial system remains strong against the backdrop of recent Treasury market volatility, Moody's Investors Service said on Monday. READ MORE
7:48 AM
Thrive-led OpenAI investors try to bring back Altman to leadership role
OpenAI’s investors are still trying to return co-founder Sam Altman to a leadership role at the ChatGPT maker, and Microsoft Corp. has signaled that it wouldn’t oppose such an outcome. READ MORE
7:44 AM
OpenAI's founder Sam Altman exposes the charade of AI accountability
When the news hit late Friday afternoon that OpenAI had forced out founder and Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman, almost immediately the comparisons to Apple Inc. ousting Steve Jobs were making the rounds. In other words, this was a catastrophic miscalculation to unseat a tech visionary. Although history may come to see it that way as well, the passing of time might also offer another, maybe more important reflection. READ MORE
7:36 AM
US seeks over $4 bn from crypto exchange Binance to end criminal case
The US Justice Department is seeking more than $4 billion from Binance Holdings Ltd. as part of a proposed resolution of a years-long investigation into the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange. READ MORE
The company started announcing the cuts - which affect staffers two levels below Fraser’s executive management team - on Monday, according to a person familiar with the matter. They amount to roughly 10 per cent of the workers at that level, according to the person, who asked not to be identified discussing personnel information. READ MORE
Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser
7:28 AM
Oil advances above $81 a barrel as Opec+ likely to go for deeper cuts
With inventories swelling in the US and timespreads signaling weaker conditions, hedge funds have slashed their bets on oil to the least bullish in 20 weeks. READ MORE
7:25 AM
US Market Update:: Nasdaq soars 1.1% led by gains in Microsoft shares
Source: Yahoo Finance
7:05 AM
Track all the latest, markets' related updates here.