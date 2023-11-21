Sensex (0.51%)
65992.55 + 337.40
Nifty (0.46%)
19784.60 + 90.60
Nifty Midcap (0.22%)
41948.85 + 92.40
Nifty Smallcap (-0.10%)
6457.60 -6.70
Nifty Bank (0.24%)
43690.80 + 105.85
Heatmap

Godrej Properties to meet Rs 14K-cr sales bookings target: Pirojsha Godrej

Godrej Properties, the real estate arm of Godrej Group, had sold properties worth Rs 12,232 crore in the previous fiscal

Pirojsha Godrej, Chairman, Godrej Properties

Pirojsha Godrej, Chairman, Godrej Properties

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2023 | 1:51 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Realty firm Godrej Properties will meet its target to sell properties worth Rs 14,000 crore this fiscal year as it expects strong demand for ongoing and upcoming housing projects, its Executive Chairperson Pirojsha Godrej said.
Godrej Properties, the real estate arm of Godrej Group, had sold properties worth Rs 12,232 crore in the previous fiscal.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
In an interview with PTI, Pirojsha Godrej said the company is focusing on the launch and timely execution of new housing projects across major cities.
"We are confident of meeting the annual guidance of Rs 14,000 crore of sales bookings. Hopefully, we can do better," he said when asked about the company's sales performance.
The company has achieved 48 per cent growth in its sales bookings to Rs 7,288 crore during the April-September period of 2023-24 fiscal from Rs 4,929 crore in the year-ago period.
Pirojsha noted that the company has an aggressive launch pipeline in the second half of this fiscal in four focus markets -- Delhi-NCR, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune and Bengaluru.
"Delhi-NCR is a big market for us. We are planning to launch housing projects in Noida, Gurugram and also Ashok Vihar, Delhi during the current and next quarter," Pirojsha said.
Out of the total sales booking of Rs 7,288 crore in the first six months of this fiscal, the Delhi-NCR market contributed sales of Rs 3,186 crore.
Its housing project 'Godrej Tropical Isle' at Sector 146, Noida, alone contributed sales of Rs 2,016 crore.
MMR accounted for Rs 1,458 crore in sales bookings, followed by Bengaluru (Rs 1,239 crore) and Pune (Rs 1,187 crore).
On deliveries of projects, Pirojsha said the execution is on track and the company has delivered 6.5 million square feet area in the first half of this fiscal.
"We are confident of meeting the guidance of 12.5 million square feet of deliveries this fiscal," he said.
During the 2022-23 fiscal, Godrej Properties had delivered 10.47 million square feet of area.
On the financial front, the company has recently reported a 22 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 66.80 crore during the September quarter of this fiscal from Rs 54.96 crore in the year-ago period.

Also Read

Godrej Properties Q2FY24 result: Net profit at Rs 72 cr; revenue up 107%

Godrej Properties Q1FY24 results: Net profit at Rs 121 cr; revenue up 44%

Godrej Properties sells around 670 flats worth over Rs 2K cr in Noida

Godrej Properties' Q1 net debt up 45% to Rs 5,298 cr from March-end

Sales weak in Q1; will meet Rs 14k cr target in FY24: Godrej Prop chairman

India closer to agreement with Tesla to import EVs, set up facility

KEC International bags new projects worth Rs 1,005 cr in India, overseas

Kumar Mangalam Birla's carbon black unit to raise $1.5 billion loan: Report

McDonald's to acquire investment firm Carlyle's 28% stake in China unit

Toyota fined $60 m for lending abuses, soiling credit reports: US regulator

Total income rose to Rs 605.11 crore during the July-September period of the current financial year as against Rs 369.20 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.
Its sales bookings jumped over two-fold to Rs 5,034 crore in the second quarter of FY24 over Rs 2,409 crore a year ago.
Topics : Godrej Properties Pirojsha Godrej Real Estate

First Published: Nov 21 2023 | 1:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveJio Financial ServicesTelangana Assembly elections 2023 LIVERajasthan Assembly elections 2023 LIVEState Assembly polls 2023 LIVE UpdatesInnova Hycross GX Limited EditionGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi Air Quality

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Final UpdatesICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon