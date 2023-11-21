Sensex (0.40%)
65920.59 + 265.44
Nifty (0.45%)
19782.05 + 88.05
Nifty Midcap (0.04%)
41873.30 + 16.85
Nifty Smallcap (-0.24%)
6448.80 -15.50
Nifty Bank (0.31%)
43718.85 + 133.90
Heatmap

India closer to agreement with Tesla to import EVs, set up facility

Tesla would commit an initial minimum investment in any plant of around $2 billion and would look to increase purchases of auto parts from the nation to as much as $15 billion

Tesla

Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2023 | 11:38 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Ragini Saxena, Ruchi Bhatia and Santosh Kumar

India is closing in on an agreement with Tesla Inc. that would allow the US automaker to ship its electric cars to the country from next year and set up a factory within two years, according to people familiar with the Indian government’s thinking.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

An announcement could come at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in January, one of the people said, declining to be identified because the discussions are private. The states of Gujarat, which is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home base, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu are under consideration because they already have well-established ecosystems for electric vehicles and exports, another person said.

Tesla would commit an initial minimum investment in any plant of around $2 billion, one person said, and would look to increase purchases of auto parts from the nation to as much as $15 billion. The US automaker would also seek to make some batteries in India to bring down costs, the person said.

No final decision has been made and the plans could change, the people said. Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said in June that Tesla plans to make a “significant investment” in India and he intends to visit in 2024.

Representatives from India’s Ministry of Heavy Industries, which oversees the automobile sector, and the ministries of finance, and commerce and industry, didn’t respond to requests for comment. Tesla also didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Breaking into the world’s most-populous nation, where demand for electric vehicles is growing among aspirational middle-class consumers, would be a boon for Tesla, which currently has factories in the US, China and Germany. Modi’s government has been pushing to increase domestic manufacturing of EVs and encourage a more rapid adoption of cleaner transport.

Despite those efforts, India’s EV market hasn’t taken off, with battery-powered cars accounting for just 1.3% of the total passenger vehicles sold last year, according to BloombergNEF. Buyers are hesitant to make the switch due to electric cars’ high upfront cost and a dearth of charging stations.

Also Read

Elon Musk confirms the name of third child with Grimes, details inside

Elon Musk begins second day of China visit after emphasizing ties

'My apologies': Elon Musk unable to meet Piyush Goyal at Tesla facility

After Centre's demand, Tesla agrees to set up vendor base in India: Report

Give us a road map and timeframe for local supply chain: India tells Tesla

KEC International bags new projects worth Rs 1,005 cr in India, overseas

Kumar Mangalam Birla's carbon black unit to raise $1.5 billion loan: Report

McDonald's to acquire investment firm Carlyle's 28% stake in China unit

Toyota fined $60 m for lending abuses, soiling credit reports: US regulator

Byju's ex-employees charge it of missing full and final settlement deadline


Tesla doesn’t import cars directly into India because of the high tariffs that are levied. When its first locally made cars do go on sale they could retail for as little as $20,000, some of the people said.

Trade Minister Piyush Goyal, who visited Tesla’s plant in Fremont, California earlier this month, said in September that Tesla is planning to almost double purchases of auto parts from India to $1.9 billion this year. The electric carmaker sourced parts worth $1 billion from the nation last year, he said at an event in New Delhi at the time.

Tesla and India, which is the world’s third-largest automobile market, reopened dialog in May following a year-long impasse. Musk has criticized India’s high import taxes and its EV policies, and India, in turn, has advised Tesla not to sell cars in the country that have been made in China, its political rival.

India is now said to be considering lowering import taxes for international EV manufacturers for a period of five years if those firms eventually commit to setting up local factories.
Topics : Elon Musk Piyush Goyal Tesla Electric Vehicles EV market India

First Published: Nov 21 2023 | 11:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveJio Financial ServicesTelangana Assembly elections 2023 LIVERajasthan Assembly elections 2023 LIVEState Assembly polls 2023 LIVE UpdatesInnova Hycross GX Limited EditionGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi Air Quality

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Final UpdatesICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon