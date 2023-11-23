Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 100 pts; 3i Infotech zooms 10%; Quess Corp 6%

Stock Market Updates LIVE, November 23, 2023: Equity benchmark indices started Thursday's trading session on a cautious note, amid mixed global cues and the weekly Nifty options expiry later today.
The S&P BSE Sensex quoted with a gain of 100-odd points around 66,110. The NSE Nifty50 was seen testing the 19,850 level.
Asain Paints, up 1 per cent, was the top mover among the Sensex 30 shares followed by Wipro, Nestle India, JSW Steel and Bajaj Finserv. On the flip side, UltraTech Cement and Sun Pharma were marginally in red.
In the broader market, the BSE MidCap index advanced 0.4 per cent, while the SmallCap added 0.6 per cent.
Overnight, the US market ended higher on hopes that the Fed may be done with rate hikes after data data suggested that the economy is easing but may stay strong enough to avoid recession.
Near home, Nikkei, Kospi and Taiwan gained 0.1 – 0.3 per cent, while Hang Seng and Shanghai indices slipped up to 0.7 per cent. Crude oil prices were in focus owing to the unexpected delay in OPEC+ meeting scheduled for Sunday. This morning, Brent crude was down 1.4 per cent at $80.8 per barrel.
CE Info Systems up 3%; board to consider fund raise on Nov 27
9:42 AM
IndiGo erases gains, dips in red on receving Rs 1666 crore tax demand
9:39 AM
UPL gains 1%; incorporates subsidiary Avanta Seeds in Africa
The company has incorporated wholly owned subsidiary Avanta Seeds in South Africa.
9:38 AM
Asian Paints firm after Brent crude takes a dip
9:35 AM
Wipro lead Sensex winner; up 1%
9:30 AM
Mamaearth surges 7% on strong profit growth in Q2
Honsasa Consumer reported a 94% YoY profit growth in Q2 at Rs 29 crore.
9:29 AM
Nifty Pharma sees profit booking; Realty index lead gainer
9:25 AM
SmallCap and MidCaps rise in line with benchmarks
9:23 AM
Cipla, Dr Reddy's, ONGC slide on Nifty
9:21 AM
Bajaj Auto, Eicher Motors, HDFC Life additional winners on Nifty
9:19 AM
Heatmap: Asian Paints, Wipro, Nestle lead gains on Sensex
9:17 AM
Opening Bell: Nifty opens above 19,850
9:16 AM
Opening Bell: Sensex opens with 100 points-gain
9:09 AM
Pre-Open: Nifty unchanged
9:08 AM
Pre-Open: Sensex off to start with small gains
9:02 AM
Has the rally in shares of gold financiers run its course?
As gold prices continue to rise, will the rally in gold financiers continue? Or will it lose its steam amid the RBI's recent directive on unsecured loans? FIND OUT
8:58 AM
SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest lender, will increase interest rates on unsecured loans — personal loans — following the banking regulator’s move to mandate higher risk weighting for those segments.The increase in risk weighting for unsecured loans will have an impact of 2-3 basis points on SBI’s net interest margin (NIM), Chairman Dinesh Khara said on Wednesday. READ MORE
8:55 AM
Holdcos rally ahead of easing of delisting norms, investors lap up shares
Investors are eagerly acquiring shares of investment holding companies (holdcos) in anticipation of a potential relaxation of delisting norms. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), in its board meeting scheduled for Saturday, is expected to streamline the delisting framework and introduce a distinct mechanism for the delisting of holdcos. READ MORE
8:51 AM
Investors make a beeline as five IPOs hit market; most oversubscribed
Investors are flocking to the five initial public offerings (IPOs) that have hit the market. Most share sales have already experienced more demand than shares on offer, with cumulative bids totalling almost Rs 25,000 crore. The five maiden share sales together aim to mobilise Rs 7,377 crore in what will be the busiest week for IPOs in calendar year 2023. READ MORE
8:47 AM
Stocks to Watch today: Honasa, IndiGo, SBI, Infy, Liberty Shoes, RBL Bank
Stocks to watch on Thursday, November 23, 2023: Honasa Consumer in its first result filing post listing reported a in net profit to Rs 29.40 crore for Q2FY24 as against a loss of Rs 15 crore in Q2FY23. READ MORE