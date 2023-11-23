Sensex (0.07%)
SBI, Infosys, Axis Bank, ONGC most sold large-cap stocks by MFs in Oct

Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra and NTPC were the most bought large-cap stocks in October.

Mutual fund licences

Mutual fund licences (Illustration: Binay Sinha)

Sunainaa Chadha New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2023 | 12:52 PM IST
Infosys, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation were the most sold large-cap stocks by mutual funds in October, showed data analysed by ICICI Securities. 

Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra and NTPC were the most bought large-cap stocks in October. 
Among mid-caps, Dixon Technologies, NMDC, Aurobindo Pharma, Syngene International and HDFC Asset Management Company were the most bought mid-cap stocks, while Indian Hotels Company, Bandhan Bank, Mphasis, Indraprastha Gas, Atul Limited were the most sold.

In the small-cap space, Nazara Technologies, BSE, TVS Holdings, CreditAcees Grameen, and Inox Wind were most bought. At the same time, Suzlon Energy, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, MTAR Technologies and Multi Commodity Exchange Of India were most sold.

On an aggregate basis, top-5 MF buys/sells in Oct’23 across various active fund categories (active funds excludes ETFs, arbitrage and Index funds)

Multi-cap and mid-cap funds saw the highest flows as % of AUM amongst market cap funds, according to data analysed by ICICI Securities. 
Active ‘market cap’ based MF portfolios continue to see buying across sectors led by healthcare, private banks plus other financial services, industrials etc. while selling was observed in PSU banks during Oct’23, noted the report.

SIP inflows also continue to rise structurally in spite of extreme volatility and have reached north of  $2billion per month.

First Published: Nov 23 2023 | 12:51 PM IST

