SBI, Infosys, Axis Bank, ONGC most sold large-cap stocks by MFs in Oct

Infosys, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation were the most sold large-cap stocks by mutual funds in October, showed data analysed by ICICI Securities.

Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra and NTPC were the most bought large-cap stocks in October.

Among mid-caps, Dixon Technologies, NMDC, Aurobindo Pharma, Syngene International and HDFC Asset Management Company were the most bought mid-cap stocks, while Indian Hotels Company, Bandhan Bank, Mphasis, Indraprastha Gas, Atul Limited were the most sold.





On an aggregate basis, top-5 MF buys/sells in Oct’23 across various active fund categories (active funds excludes ETFs, arbitrage and Index funds)



In the small-cap space, Nazara Technologies, BSE, TVS Holdings, CreditAcees Grameen, and Inox Wind were most bought. At the same time, Suzlon Energy, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, MTAR Technologies and Multi Commodity Exchange Of India were most sold.