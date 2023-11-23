Sensex (-0.01%)
Adani Group net profit up 107% in first half of FY24 but sales slow down

Capex at Rs 20,000 cr as ports-to-airports conglomerate grows after controversy over Hindenburg Research's report

Adani, Adani Group
Premium

Photo: Bloomberg

Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2023 | 12:12 PM IST
Nine listed companies of the Adani Group reported a 107.7 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 23,929 crore in the first half of Financial Year 2023-24 (FY24) compared to the same period last year.

Net sales of the companies slowed down by 14 per cent to Rs 1.49 trillion in the first half of FY24, data collated by ‘Business Standard’ showed.

The net sales of other companies listed on the Sensex in the same period increased 8.1 percent and their net profit rose 13.3 percent. This is the Adani Group 's first six-month report card after Hindenburg Research, a US-based short seller, in January accused the Indian conglomerate of market manipulation. The group has denied the allegations.

Topics : Adani Group Capex Ports Airports

First Published: Nov 23 2023 | 11:55 AM IST

