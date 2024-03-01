Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 700pts, Nifty near 22200; Tata Steel, L&T lead
LiveNew Update

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 700pts, Nifty near 22200; Tata Steel, L&T lead

Stock market Update on Friday, March 01: Auto and mining shares led gains in early deals; Broader indices rallied up to 1%.

SI Reporter New Delhi

Last Updated : Mar 01 2024 | 10:35 AM IST
Stock market updates on March 01, 2024: Positive global cues, and a faster-than-expected growth in India's GDP aided an upmove on Dalal Street in Friday's intra-day deals.
The S&P BSE Sensex opened with a gap of over 100 points at 72,606, and soon rallied over 400 points to quote around 72,900 levels. The NSE Nifty 50 was trading 130 points higher above 22,100 levels.
Among the Sensex 30 shares, Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra and JSW Steel were up nearly 2 per cent each. Tata Motors, Maruti, Larsen & Toubro and Power Grid were the other major gainers. On the flip side, Sun Pharma slipped 0.8 per cent.
In the broader market, the BSE MidCap index advanced 0.7 per cent, while the SmallCap surged 1 per cent. On Thursday post market hours, India reported a faster-than-expected 8.4 per cent growth in Q3 GDP led by government capex spending. Meanwhile, the National Statistical Office (NSO), which releases the data, revised upwards FY24 growth estimate to 7.6 per cent from the 7.3 per cent projected in January. Growth was lar
India's core sector output, which measures production by eight key industries, grew by 3.6 per cent in January, a 15-month low.
Special Trading Session on Saturday
Finally, do remember, this is an extended trading week with the markets open on Saturday as stock exchanges test their Disaster Recovery preparedness.
Normal trading will be in two sessions on Saturday March 02, from 09:15 to 10:00 AM followed by 11:30 to 12:30 noon.
Global cues for the Day
In Asia this morning, Japan's Nikkei soared 1.3 per cent. Most others, were trading on a flat note.  
Overnight, the US markets ended higher as inflation data supported views of interest rate cut. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit fresh record highs and ended with most gains for February in a decade. 
On Thursday, Nasdaq jumped 0.9 per cent, the S&P 500 advanced 0.5 per cent and Dow added 0.1 per cent. raised hopes of a likely rate slightly lower a day ahead of a key inflation reading that could heavily influence expectations on timing of rate cuts. Dow and the S&P 500 were marginally in red, while Nasdaq slipped 0.6 per cent.
January's Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index - the Federal Reserve's preferred measurement for inflation - saw headline cool to 2.4 per cent. The 10-year US Treasury bond yield dipped to 4.26.4 per cent. Whereas, Brent Crude Oil futures consolidated around $82 per barrel and Bitcoin stood firmly above the $60,000-mark for the second straight day.  
 

10:20 AM

9:33 AM

9:28 AM

9:26 AM

9:24 AM

9:23 AM

9:20 AM

9:17 AM

9:06 AM

9:04 AM

9:03 AM

8:27 AM

8:06 AM

7:48 AM

Economy expands 8.4% in Q3; FY24 growth projection now up at 7.6%

7:41 AM

10:35 AM

Eicher Motors rises; posts 6% YoY sales for February

Eicher posts 6% jump in Feb sales. Read here

10:20 AM

CG Power surges 11% as JV to set up Rs 7,600-cr semiconductor unit

Shares of CG Power and Industrial Solutions (CG) surged 11 per cent to Rs 494.40 in Friday's intraday trade amid heavy volumes, after the company said that it will build an outsourced semiconductor assembly and test facility in India in association with Industrial Solutions Limited, Renesas, and Stars Microelectronics. Read

10:09 AM

M&M up 1%; reports 24% YoY growth in Feb sales

M&M reported 24 per cent YoY jump in total sales for Feb at 72,923 units.

In the Utility Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 42,401 vehicles in the domestic market, up 40 per cent and overall 42,941 units, including exports.

The domestic sales for Commercial Vehicles stood at 22,825. 

9:51 AM

Paytm gains 3% on discontinues inter-company agreements with its payments bank

Paytm and its payments bank unit have mutually agreed to discontinue various inter-company agreements in the process to reduce dependencies. 

9:48 AM

Market Check: Sensex extends gains, jumps over 550 points

9:47 AM

L&T up 3% on commissioning its first hydrogen electrolyser in Gujarat

It has commissioned its first hydrogen electrolyser at the green hydrogen plant at Hazira, Gujarat.

9:45 AM

Bajaj Auto gains 2% on posting 24% jump in Feb sales

9:40 AM

Max Health extends slump; sinks 15% in 2 days

9:37 AM

Suven Pharma soars 12% as board okays merger with Cohance Lifesciences

Its board has approved the amalgamation scheme of Cohance Lifesciences with Suven, creating one of India's largest integrated contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) players. 

9:36 AM

CG Power jumps 6% as govt approves setting up seminconductor plant

The company will invest Rs 7,600 crore to set up a semiconductor unit in Gujarat in partnership with Renesas Electronics Corp. 

9:33 AM

9:28 AM

9:26 AM

9:24 AM

9:23 AM

9:20 AM

9:17 AM

9:17 AM

9:13 AM

9:09 AM

First Published: Mar 01 2024 | 7:20 AM IST

