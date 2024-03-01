Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 700pts, Nifty near 22200; Tata Steel, L&T lead

Stock market updates on March 01, 2024: Positive global cues, and a faster-than-expected growth in India's GDP aided an upmove on Dalal Street in Friday's intra-day deals.

The S&P BSE Sensex opened with a gap of over 100 points at 72,606, and soon rallied over 400 points to quote around 72,900 levels. The NSE Nifty 50 was trading 130 points higher above 22,100 levels.

Among the Sensex 30 shares, Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra and JSW Steel were up nearly 2 per cent each. Tata Motors, Maruti, Larsen & Toubro and Power Grid were the other major gainers. On the flip side, Sun Pharma slipped 0.8 per cent.