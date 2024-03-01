Stock Market LIVE: Nikkei up 2% in mixed Asian trade; Gift Nifty flat

Stock market updates on March 01, 2024: Equity markets on Friday are expected to react to key macro economic data announced post market hours yesterday.

India's Q3 GDP registered a higher-than-expected 8.4 per cent growth largely led by government capex spending. Meanwhile, the National Statistical Office (NSO), which releases the data, revised upwards FY24 growth estimate to 7.6 per cent from the 7.3 per cent projected in January. Growth was lar

On the other hand, India's core sector output, which measures production by eight key industries, grew by 3.6 per cent in January, a 15-month low.

At 08:00 am, Gift Nifty futures quoted at 22,185, suggesting a mildly positive start on the benchmark Nifty 50.

Among individual stocks, Vedanta will be in focus after the Supreme Court dismissed the Group's plea to reopen its copper smelter plant in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi.

Shares of auto companies will also be on investors radar as they announce monthly sales for February.

Special Trading Session on Saturday



Finally, do remember, this is an extended trading week with the markets open on Saturday as stock exchanges test their Disaster Recovery preparedness.