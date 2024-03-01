Stock Market LIVE: Nikkei up 2% in mixed Asian trade; Gift Nifty flat
Stock market Update on Friday, March 01: Equity markets likely to react of macro economic numbers announced post Thursday's market hours; Auto shares in focus ahead of monthly sales announcement.
Stock market updates on March 01, 2024: Equity markets on Friday are expected to react to key macro economic data announced post market hours yesterday.
India's Q3 GDP registered a higher-than-expected 8.4 per cent growth largely led by government capex spending. Meanwhile, the National Statistical Office (NSO), which releases the data, revised upwards FY24 growth estimate to 7.6 per cent from the 7.3 per cent projected in January. Growth was lar
On the other hand, India's core sector output, which measures production by eight key industries, grew by 3.6 per cent in January, a 15-month low.
At 08:00 am, Gift Nifty futures quoted at 22,185, suggesting a mildly positive start on the benchmark Nifty 50.
Among individual stocks, Vedanta will be in focus after the Supreme Court dismissed the Group's plea to reopen its copper smelter plant in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi.
Shares of auto companies will also be on investors radar as they announce monthly sales for February.
Special Trading Session on Saturday
Finally, do remember, this is an extended trading week with the markets open on Saturday as stock exchanges test their Disaster Recovery preparedness.
Normal trading will be in two sessions on Saturday, March 02, from 09:15 to 10:00 AM followed by 11:30 to 12:30 noon.
Global cues for the Day
In Asia this morning, Japan's Nikkei soared 1.3 per cent. Most others, were trading on a flat note.
Overnight, the US markets ended higher as inflation data supported views of interest rate cut. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit fresh record highs and ended with most gains for February in a decade.
On Thursday, Nasdaq jumped 0.9 per cent, the S&P 500 advanced 0.5 per cent and Dow added 0.1 per cent. raised hopes of a likely rate slightly lower a day ahead of a key inflation reading that could heavily influence expectations on timing of rate cuts. Dow and the S&P 500 were marginally in red, while Nasdaq slipped 0.6 per cent.
January's Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index - the Federal Reserve's preferred measurement for inflation - saw headline cool to 2.4 per cent.
The 10-year US Treasury bond yield dipped to 4.26.4 per cent. Whereas, Brent Crude Oil futures consolidated around $82 per barrel and Bitcoin stood firmly above the $60,000-mark for the second straight day.
8:06 AM
Stocks to watch: Paytm, Tata Group, Airtel, Biocon, Suven, Vedanta, L&T
Tata Group stocks: The Union Cabinet has approved Rs 1.26 trillion worth of investments in three semiconductor plants, including a Tata group proposal to build the country’s first major chip fabrication facility at Dholera in Gujarat. READ MORE
8:02 AM
Putin warns of nuclear war risk, says Moscow can strike Western targets
Visibly angry, Putin suggested Western politicians recall the fate of those like Nazi Germany's Adolf Hitler and France's Napoleon Bonaparte who had unsuccessfully invaded Russia in the past. READ MORE
7:57 AM
CCP Politburo vows to meet growth targets amid China's slow recovery
China’s top leadership has pledged to meet economic targets for the year, avoid risks and maintain social stability, underscoring concern for a recovery hampered by a prolonged property crisis and deflation. READ MORE
7:51 AM
Chinese firms step up hiring, wages remain sluggish amid high competition
Chinese university graduate Zhang Baichuan travels hundreds of kilometres from one job fair to another in a final push to find a better offer than the unappealing one he received after more than 1,000 applications. READ MORE
7:48 AM
Economy expands 8.4% in Q3; FY24 growth projection now up at 7.6%
The National Statistical Office (NSO), in its second advance estimates data released on Thursday, revised the FY24 growth estimate upward to 7.6 per cent, from the 7.3 per cent projected in January. READ MORE
7:44 AM
Biden, Trump tour US-Mexico border, highlight immigration as election issue
Three hundred miles apart, President Joe Biden and likely Republican challenger Donald Trump walked the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas Thursday, dueling trips underscoring how important immigration has become for the 2024 election and how much each man wants to use it to his advantage. READ MORE
7:41 AM
F&O strategy: Bull spread recommended on UBL for March series
Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities recommends to Buy UBL 1700 CALL and simultaneously Sell 1800 CALL for the March expiry. READ MORE
7:39 AM
ALERT:: Bitcoin holds above $60,000-mark for second straight day
Source: Investing.com
7:35 AM
Commodity check:: Brent Crude Oil futures continue to consolidate around $82 per barrel
Source: Investing.com
7:26 AM
Commodity check:: Gold futures climb atop $2,050 per ounce
Source: Investing.com
7:23 AM
ALERT:: US 10-year Treasury bond yield dips to 4.264% post inflation data
Source: Investing.com
7:19 AM
US Market Update:: S&P 500, Nasdaq rally up to 0.9% as inflation cools
Source: Yahoo Finance
7:16 AM
