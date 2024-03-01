Sensex (    %)
                        
Fri-yay! RIL, ICICI Bank, Tata Motors, Grasim, Adani Ports hit new highs

Zomato, Ambuja Cements, Cipla, Tata Motors DVR, United Spirits were among notable stocks from the S&P BSE 200 index that, too, hit their respective record highs

Ongoing bull market phase 'longest and slowest', says Morgan Stanley
Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2024 | 3:24 PM IST

Shares of the country's most valuable company in terms of market capitalisation, Reliance Industries (RIL); private sector lender ICICI Bank; automobiles major Tata Motors, and Mahindra & Mahindra; Adani group firm Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ); and Grasim Industries from the Nifty 50 index hit their respective new highs after the benchmark indices scaled new peaks in Friday's intraday trade.

Food delivery services firm Zomato, Ambuja Cements, Cipla, Tata Motors DVR, United Spirits, Bosch, SBI Life Insurance, Tata Consumer Products, Jindal Steel and Power, and Torrent Pharmaceuticals, meanwhile, were among notable stocks from the S&P BSE 200 index that,

Topics : Buzzing stocks Markets Reliance Industries Ambuja Cements ICICI Bank Tata Motors

First Published: Mar 01 2024 | 3:24 PM IST

