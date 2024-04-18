Stock market LIVE updates on April 18: Domestic equity markets may see a fourth consecutive negative session on Thursday, as suggested by Gift Nifty index.

At 7:10 AM, the index was down 55 points at 22,146 level.

While global markets remain hooked to the developments in the Middle East, investors, back home, eye Q4FY24 earnings and the overnight decline in oil prices.

That apart, foreign flows and weekly F&O expiry will guide the sentiment today.

Q4FY24 earnings today

Infosys, Bajaj Auto, HDFC Life Insurance, ICICI Securities, Mastek, National Standard (India), Network18 Media and Investments, Oriental Hotels, Swaraj Engines, TV18 Broadcast, and Accelya Solutions India are scheduled to report their March quarter results during the day.

Global markets

Asia-Pacific markets were mixed on Thursday with Nikkei, Hang Seng, and Shanghai Composite down 0.2 per cent each.

ASX 200, and Kospi, on the other hand, were up 0.4 per cent and 1.5 per cent, respectively.

Overnight, the 30-stock Dow lost 0.12 per cent, while the S&P 500 shed 0.58 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite tumbled 1.15 per cent.