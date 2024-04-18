Stock Market LIVE: Asian indices rebound, Kospi, Hang Seng lead; Brent crude falls 3%
While global markets remain hooked to the developments in the Middle East, investors, back home, eye Q4FY24 earnings and the decline in oil price
Stock market LIVE updates on April 18: Domestic equity markets may see a fourth consecutive negative session on Thursday, as suggested by Gift Nifty index.
At 7:10 AM, the index was down 55 points at 22,146 level.
While global markets remain hooked to the developments in the Middle East, investors, back home, eye Q4FY24 earnings and the overnight decline in oil prices.
That apart, foreign flows and weekly F&O expiry will guide the sentiment today.
Q4FY24 earnings today
Infosys, Bajaj Auto, HDFC Life Insurance, ICICI Securities, Mastek, National Standard (India), Network18 Media and Investments, Oriental Hotels, Swaraj Engines, TV18 Broadcast, and Accelya Solutions India are scheduled to report their March quarter results during the day.
Global markets
Asia-Pacific markets were mixed on Thursday with Nikkei, Hang Seng, and Shanghai Composite down 0.2 per cent each.
ASX 200, and Kospi, on the other hand, were up 0.4 per cent and 1.5 per cent, respectively.
Overnight, the 30-stock Dow lost 0.12 per cent, while the S&P 500 shed 0.58 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite tumbled 1.15 per cent.
8:22 AM
ASML earnings drag semiconductor stocks lower
Chip stocks fell on Wednesday after ASML, a key developer of semiconductor manufacturing equipment, said that bookings fell by 61 per cent sequentially during the first quarter, a steeper drop than investors had expected.
AMD’s stock fell over nearly 6%, Nvidia shares fell over 3 per cent, Intel shares fell under 2 per cent and Qualcomm was off over 2 per cent. But the biggest drop affected chip technology firm Arm, which was trading nearly 12 per cent lower on Wednesday.
ASML fell over 7 per cent on a day when the entire S&P 500 index was only down less than 1 per cent.
8:16 AM
Wall Street pushes out rate-cut expectations, sees risk they don’t start until March 2025
Economists and strategists now see the Fed waiting until at least September to cut interest rates and are increasingly entertaining the possibility of no reductions at all this year.
Bank of America economists said there is a “real risk” that the Fed won’t cut until March 2025 “at the earliest,” though for now they’re still going with a December forecast.
Hope remains that the inflation data turns lower in the next few months and gives the Fed room to ease.
8:04 AM
Asian markets :: Indices rebound after early losses, Kospi leads
8:02 AM
Wall Street Overnight :: Indices drop for 4th day
8:00 AM
