Ashok Leyland, South Indian Bank sign MoU to provide financing to dealers

Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland Ltd on Thursday said it has partnered with South Indian Bank for financing dealers.

The company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to provide financing to dealers under the bank's dealer finance programme, Ashok Leyland said in a statement.

Under this partnership, the bank will provide competitive dealer finance options to the dealers, it added.

"This alliance will offer appropriate inventory financing solutions to our network of dealers," Ashok Leyland Director and CFO Gopal Mahadevan said.

South Indian Bank Senior General Manager & Group Business Head, Biji SS said this partnership will meet the business needs of both organisations and create a strong positive impact.

"Through our varied financial solutions, our goal is to offer convenient and complete financing choices to the dealers," she added.