Tuesday, August 05, 2025 | 02:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Deloitte projects India's FY26 growth at 6.4-6.7%, flags global risks

Deloitte projects India's FY26 growth at 6.4-6.7%, flags global risks

Deloitte India on Tuesday projected India's economic growth at 6.4-6.7 per cent in the current fiscal citing robust domestic fundamentals and expanding global opportunities.

graph, gdp, profit, mutual fund, economy

India's economic growth was at 6.5 per cent in 2024-25

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 2:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Deloitte India on Tuesday projected India's economic growth at 6.4-6.7 per cent in the current fiscal citing robust domestic fundamentals and expanding global opportunities.

It, however, said that India must monitor its trade exposure and be prepared for the outcomes of geopolitical uncertainties  Strategic trade negotiations, notably with the UK in May and the ongoing talks with the US, and the highly anticipated deal with the European Union by the end of the year, will likely act as powerful multipliers of income, jobs, market access, and domestic demand.

India's economic growth was at 6.5 per cent in 2024-25.

Deloitte projects 6.4-6.7 per cent growth for FY 202526, driven by resilient domestic demand, easing inflation, and a bold push in domestic policy and global trade diplomacy, it said in a statement.

 

"India's economic trajectory stands out in a turbulent global landscape. Our momentum is driven by a virtuous trifecta, resilient capital markets, a dynamic consumer base and a globally competitive workforce," Deloitte India, Economist, Rumki Majumdar said.

Also Read

deloitte

Critical thinking vital as society adapts to AI: Deloitte South Asia CEO

Income Tax Bill, Income Tax

Filing your income tax return? Here are some major mistakes to avoidpremium

salary, employee

India's auto firms to give double-digit salary hikes in FY26: Deloitte

Rajat Khurana, managing director at Asics India and South Asia

ASICS to boost India sportswear production to 40% amid import restrictions

Less than two years since generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) came to the market, organisations are discovering that instead of automating away jobs, the technology is boosting workers' performance. That's one of the key findings of Freshworks

Big 4 ramping up hiring for tech, biz consulting: Amrop India Study

The consultancy firm further said that India is taking strategic steps to expand its global trade presence.

Recent trade deals offer a strategic advantage: it is likely to deepen bilateral cooperation in areas such as AI, digital transformation, and innovation-led startups.

"As FY 202526 unfolds, India must monitor its trade exposure and be prepared for the outcomes of geopolitical uncertainties," Deloitte said.

The recent regional conflict and restrictions on critical minerals and specialised fertilisers are likely to affect the growth outlook.

"India's growth story will be driven by a combination of robust domestic fundamentals and expanding global opportunities, amid uncertainties," it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

trade talk, US India

India struggles to engage Trump admin as key US roles remain vacant

Centre may raise purchase price of cane ethanol by up to Rs 3 per litre

E20 petrol won't affect fuel efficiency, may boost performance, says govt

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Jaishankar calls for a 'global fair order' amid Trump's tariff pressure

Manufacturing PMI, manufacturing

India Composite PMI 15-mth high at 61.1; manufacturing rises, services hold

PMI

India Services PMI hits 11-month high in July on strong export demand

Topics : Deloitte economy growth Indian Economy State of Indian economy GDP forecast

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 2:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBritannia Q1 Results previewQ1 Result TodayHighway Infrastructure IPO Gold and Silver Rate TodayAdani Ports Q1 ResultsKnowledge Realty REIT IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon