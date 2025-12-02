Tuesday, December 02, 2025 | 12:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Reliance Retail completes restructuring, FMCG business moved to new unit

Reliance Retail completes restructuring, FMCG business moved to new unit

Reliance

Reliance Industries, the parent entity, holds 83.56 per cent in RRVL | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 12:44 PM IST

Reliance Retail, the country's leading retailer, has completed the internal restructuring process, in which its consumer business has been transferred on a going-concern basis to a new entity -- New Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (New RCPL).

New RCPL has now become a direct subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), in which the billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led group will hold an 83.56 per cent stake, according to a late-night regulatory filing on Monday.

As per the scheme of arrangement among Reliance Retail Ltd (RRL) and Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL) and their shareholders and creditors, and Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL), it has transferred the FMCG brands business from RRL to a new entity named New Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (New RCPL).

 

The "scheme has become effective from December 01, 2025, and in terms of the Scheme, RCPL, a subsidiary of the company, stands dissolved effective December 01, 2025," it said.

"Further, in terms of the Scheme, as a consideration for the demerger of the Consumer Brands Business Undertaking from RRVL to New RCPL, New RCPL will allot one fully paid-up equity share of Rs 10 each for every two fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 10 each of RRVL, to the shareholders of RRVL," it said.

Upon allotment of equity shares, the entire pre-scheme paid-up share capital of New RCPL held by RRVL shall stand cancelled and reduced, without any consideration.

"Accordingly, New RCPL will become 83.56 per cent direct subsidiary of the company," said RIL.

Reliance Industries, the parent entity, holds 83.56 per cent in RRVL. There are other investors in RRVL holding 16.44 per cent.

RCPL is one of the fastest-growing companies in the FMCG space, having crossed Rs 11,000 crore in revenue in just three years since its inception in FY'25.

On October 17, RIL, in its latest earnings statement, said that RCPL recorded gross revenue of Rs 9,850 crore in the first half (H1) of FY'26.

Reliance entered the FMCG market in 2022 and has subsequently launched brands such as Independence and acquired several brands, including Campa Cola.

It has presence across FMCG segments ranging from cola to soap, staples, dishwashing liquid, detergent and floor cleaner.

RRVL had reported a consolidated turnover of Rs 3.30 trillion for the year ended March 31, 2025.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 12:44 PM IST

