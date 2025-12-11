Thursday, December 11, 2025 | 12:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Ethanol-blended petrol environment-friendly, benefits farmers: Gadkari

Ethanol-blended petrol environment-friendly, benefits farmers: Gadkari

Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said following the implementation of the ethanol blending programme, money which was earlier spent on crude oil imports is now going to farmers

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said after extensive testing, no adverse impact has been found in cars where ethanol mixed petrol is used | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 12:49 PM IST

Ethanol-blended petrol has greatly benefitted farmers and resulted in saving of over ₹1.40 lakh crore of foreign exchange, Lok Sabha was informed on Thursday.

Amid concerns over the use of ethanol-blended petrol, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said after extensive testing, no adverse impact has been found in cars where ethanol mixed petrol is used.

"Use of E-20 petrol (Ethanol Blended Petrol) is a healthy trend. It is a green transition. It is less polluted and also saves foreign exchange," he said in Lok Sabha during Question Hour.

Gadkari said due to the mixing of ethanol in petrol, ₹40,000 crore has been given to the farmers for the raw materials used -- sugarcane, maize etc. -- in ethanol.

 

Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said following the implementation of the ethanol blending programme, money which was earlier spent on crude oil imports is now going to farmers, who have become "Urjadaatas" apart from being "Annadatas".

He said during the last 11 years -- from Ethanol Supply Year (ESY) 2014-15 to ESY 2024-25 up to July 2025 -- ethanol blending in petrol by public sector Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) has resulted in savings of more than ₹1,40,000 crore of foreign exchange.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Nitin Gadkari Hardeep Singh Puri Ethanol blending

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 12:49 PM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates Gold-Silver Price Today Corona Remedies IPO Allotment Wakefit Innovations IPO Allotment Digital Ad Fraud Gold 2026 Outlook SBI Card's New Lounge Rules Personal Finance
