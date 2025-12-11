Thursday, December 11, 2025 | 01:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / These 5 stocks zoom up to 20% backed by over 1,000% jump in volume today

These 5 stocks zoom up to 20% backed by over 1,000% jump in volume today

DCM Shriram, G-Tec Janix Education, Neogen, Aion-Tech and Bartronics India saw over 13-fold jump in trading volume as the stocks zoomed up to 20 per cent on Thursday, shows NSE data.

DCM Shriram, G-Tec Janix, Neogen, Aion-Tech and Bartronics witnessed a strong surge in price and trading volume on Thursday shows NSE data.

DCM Shriram, G-Tec Janix, Neogen, Aion-Tech and Bartronics witnessed a strong surge in price and trading volume on Thursday, shows NSE data.

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 1:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Equity benchmark indices were seen reversing its 3-day losing streak with both the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty 50 quoting up to 0.5 per cent higher in Thursday's intra-day trade.  Amid the market recovery these five stocks - DCM Shriram, G-Tec Janix Education, Neogen Chemicals, Aion-Tech Solutions and Bartronics India have zoomed up to 20 per cent backed by over 13-fold or 1,250 per cent jump in trading volume, shows NSE data.  Individually, DCM Shriram was the most active stock with a massive 81-fold or 7,975 per cent surge in trading volume at 47.68 lakh equity shares in today's intra-day trade as against the two-week average volume of around 59,000 shares on the NSE.  DCM Shriram stock hit an intra-day high of ₹1,319.80, and traded with a gain of 5.8 per cent at ₹1,277 in noon deals. The buying at the counter was attributed to reports that the company inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bayer Cropscience to jointly explore opportunities that strengthen India's agriculture ecosystem through innovation, sustainability, and farmer-centric solutions.  Further, for the quarter ended September 2025, DCM Shriram had reported a 2.5-fold jump in consolidated net profit at ₹158.72 crore as against ₹62.92 crore in the same quarter of 2024. The company's revenue grew by 10.9 per cent year-on-year to ₹3,531.26 crore from ₹3,183.98 crore in the same comparable period. 
 
 
  G-Tec Jainx Education was locked at the 20 per cent upper circuit backed by a near 43-fold or 4,178 per cent jump in volume on Thursday. The counter saw trades of around 1.16 lakh shares as against the two-week average volume of 2,700-odd shares. There were pending buy orders for over 72,000 equity shares on the NSE as of 1 PM.  Similarly, Neogen Chemicals, Aion-Tech Solutions and Bartronics India gained 14 per cent, 12 per cent and 7.5 per cent, respectively, backed by around 42-fold, 14.5-fold and 13.6-fold increase in trading volume. 

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 300 pts, Nifty above 25,850; SMIDs in green; Auto, pharma lead gains

Tata Elxsi share price

Tata Elxsi stock upgraded to 'Hold' at PL Capital; check outlook here

Shakti Pumps share price today

Shakti Pumps shares rally 8% on order wins worth ₹444-crore; details here

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Why did Seamec share price zoom 7% on December 11? Find all details here

Investment returns

Gold returns trump equities, real estate over a 20-year period: Report

Topics : stock market trading Market trends DCM Shriram Neogen Chemicals Trading volumes Indian markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 1:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayCorona Remedies IPO AllotmentWakefit Innovations IPO Allotment Digital Ad FraudGold 2026 OutlookSBI Card's New Lounge RulesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon