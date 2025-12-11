Thursday, December 11, 2025 | 12:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Why did Seamec share price zoom 7% on December 11? Find all details here

Seamec share price today

Seamec posted a net loss of ₹25.7 crore in Q2FY26, as against profit of ₹0.2 crore in the same quarter previous year.

Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 12:35 PM IST

Seamec share price today: Seamec share price was in demand on Thursday, December 11, 2025, with the scrip rising up to 6.86 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹1,083 per share.
 
At 12:15 PM, Seamec share price was trading 2.98 per cent higher at ₹1,043.70 per share. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.44 per cent higher at 84,762.60 levels.
 

Why did Seamec share price rise in trade today?

 
Seamec’s share price rose in today’s trade after the company announced it has signed a subcontract with G R Infraprojects for the charter hire of its vessel SEAMEC III. 
 
 
The vessel will be deployed for second-season subsea installation and diving work in ONGC’s Part Replacement Pipeline Project, Pipeline Replacement Project – Group A (PRP-VIII A), and the DSF II Project.
 
The subcontract, valued at around $16.72 million (excluding GST), has a 150-day tenure and will be executed on a lumpsum basis.

Seamec Q2 results 

 
The company’s consolidated revenue from operations slipped 3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹107.5 crore in the September quarter of financial year 2026 (Q2FY26), as against ₹110.3 crore in the September quarter of financial year 2025 (Q2FY25).
 
Seamec posted a net loss of ₹25.7 crore in Q2FY26, as against profit of ₹0.2 crore in the same quarter previous year.
 
At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) tanked 53 per cent Y-o-Y to 17.9 crore in the September quarter of FY26, from 37.9 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal year. Subsequently, Ebitda margin squeezed to 16.6 per cent in Q2FY26, as against 34.4 per cent in Q2FY25.
 
Seamec (South East Asia Marine Engineering & Construction) is a leading Indian offshore services company under the MMG Group, known for its expertise in diving support vessels (DSVs), subsea intervention, and marine operations for the oil & gas sector. 
 
Alongside its core offshore capabilities, the company also operates bulk carriers and manages vessels for third parties. 
 
The company has a presence across India and key global markets, including the Middle East, South East Asia, West Africa, and the Gulf of Mexico.

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 12:23 PM IST

