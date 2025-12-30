Tuesday, December 30, 2025 | 01:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Issuance of SRs by ARCs drop, redemptions jump significantly: Crisil

Issuance of SRs by ARCs drop, redemptions jump significantly: Crisil

ARCs will see their revenue mix continue to tilt towards recovery-linked income, away from primarily management fee-driven income, said Crisil

Crisil

ARCs will see their revenue mix continue to tilt towards recovery-linked income, away from primarily management fee-driven income: Crisil

Subrata Panda
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2025 | 1:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Redemptions of security receipts (SRs) issued by private sector asset reconstruction companies (ARCs) are outpacing new issuances. In H1FY26, private sector ARCs saw Rs 14,500 crore of SR redemptions, while only Rs 9,600 crore of SRs were issued. In FY25, private ARCs recorded SR redemptions of Rs 26,900 crore. However, new SR issuances declined by more than a third to Rs 20,000 crore from Rs 31,000 crore in FY24.
 
With redemptions outpacing acquisitions, assets under management (AUM), or outstanding SRs, will decline a further 4–6 per cent in FY26 and FY27 to Rs 1 trillion, Crisil Ratings said in a report.
 
 
As a result, these ARCs will see their revenue mix continue to tilt towards recovery-linked income, away from primarily management fee-driven income.
 
“Recoveries have improved in recent years due to several factors. One, lower vintage of assets acquired recently, which has enabled higher and faster recoveries. Two, a higher share of retail assets that typically churn faster. And three, more optimally priced cash transactions. Hence, SR redemptions have accelerated, and the continued strong recovery post SR redemptions has contributed to the increase in recovery-linked income,” said Subha Sri Narayanan, director, Crisil Ratings.
 
According to the report, the share of recovery-linked income — income earned by ARCs from recoveries once all outstanding SRs are redeemed and any contractual payout to investors is done — rose to 44 per cent in FY25 from under 20 per cent in FY22, driven by a favourable recovery environment and subdued acquisitions.

Also Read

Artificial Intelligence

Crisil Analysis: IT sector revenue growth to remain modest in 2026-27, toopremium

mutual fund, SIP, MF Industry

Fund Pick: Bandhan Large Cap Fund's sectoral bets drive outperformancepremium

NTPC, renewable energy, Green energy

'Cohesive regulation key to boost investor confidence in non-fossil fuels'

Bonds

AIF lift beckons: Domestic institutions can unlock next level of growthpremium

nbfc, banks, rbi, crisil, non-banking financial companies, goods and services tax, gst

Credit growth for banks, NBFCs to rise; asset quality seen range-boundpremium

 
This shift in revenue composition is also attributable to a rising share of cash transactions, preferred by ARCs with substantial investment capacity and the ability to attract investors. The share of cash deals for rated ARCs increased to 65 per cent of debt acquired in FY25 from around 40 per cent in FY22, the report said.
 
“In cash transactions, where the selling lender does not hold any SRs, there may not be a standard management fee structure. When the ARC invests entirely on its own, there is no management fee in any case, and income is entirely recovery-linked,” said Aesha Maru, associate director, Crisil Ratings. She added that even when a third-party investor is involved, many transactions are structured without a fixed management fee, or with a low fixed fee, and instead offer higher, albeit back-ended, benefits to ARCs upon achieving a pre-determined return for investors.
 
The report also said the regulatory environment will impact ARC revenues. The Reserve Bank of India’s proposed guidelines on securitisation of stressed assets would allow ARCs to act as resolution managers, enabling them to build asset-light, fee-based revenue streams by leveraging their existing resolution infrastructure and expertise.

More From This Section

Meta headquarters in Menlo Park, California

Meta set to buy Chinese startup Manus for $2 bn to boost advanced AI

Liquefied Natural Gas, LNG, OIL SECTOR

Govt claims $30 bn from Reliance, BP for underproduction from gas field

Ola Electric, OLA

Ola Electric gets certification for 4680 Bharat Cell-powered Roadster X+

Shriram Finance

Care Ratings upgrades Shriram Finance's NCD ratings to AAA; CP at A1+

Lupin

Lupin signs exclusive India pact with Gan & Lee for fortnightly GLP-1 drug

Topics : Asset reconstruction companies ARCs asset reconstruction companies ARCs Crisil Crisil report

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 30 2025 | 1:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Sector of the WeekGold and Silver Price TodayKhaleda Zia DeathDelhi Weather TodayIndian IPO Market Outlook 2026Gold and Silver Price Outlook 2026UGC Net Exam DateIND vs NZ ODI Squad
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon