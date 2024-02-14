Stock Market LIVE: Sensex off lows, down 400 pts; BSE SmallCap holds gains

Opening Bell: Equity benchmark indices took a sharp plunge at Wednesday's open tracking global market selloff due to hotter-than-expected US inflation data that pushed Fed rate cut hopes further back to second half of 2024. The BSE Sensex fell 600 points to 70,899 and the NSE Nifty50 slipped 150 points to 21,594.
Wipro, Infosys, IndusInd Bank, HCLTech, Tech M and Titan took the shapest fall on the Sensex, while Eicher was the additional Nifty loser.
On the flip side, Reliance, BPCL, Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports held gains on the frontline indices. The latter two
The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices also declined 0.7-1 per cent. All indices held losses, led by Nifty IT, which fell 1.7 per cent. Nifty Bank and Nifty PSB indices were down 1 per cent each.
Billionaire Birla's Hindalco Industries bids for critical minerals leases
India currently needs to import most critical minerals, and access to local mines is important for the growth of the electric vehicles market and the renewable-power sector. READ MORE
12:05 PM
ALERT:: Jan WPI inflation at 0.27% v/s 0.73% last month
Food inflation eases to 3.79%
11:55 AM
Market check:: BSE SmallCap index up 0.5%; Jubilant Inds zooms 19%
11:34 AM
HDFC Bank hits 52-week low; slips 18% in 1 month wiping out Rs 2.3 trillion in market cap
Shares of HDFC Bank hit a 52-week low of Rs 1,363.45, down 2%, falling below its previous low of Rs 1,382.40 touched on January 24. READ MORE
11:22 AM
Godrej Properties buys land in Hyderabad for Rs 3,500 cr housing project
Realty firm Godrej Properties Ltd on Wednesday said it has bought 12.5-acre land in Hyderabad to develop a housing project having Rs 3,500 crore revenue potential. READ MORE
11:09 AM
BSE MidCap Heatmap:: SJVN soars 8%; Lodha, Oil India 5%
10:59 AM
Capital Small Finance Bank debuts on a tepid note; dips 8% below issue price
The stock listed at Rs 430.05, 8 per cent below its issue price of Rs 468 per share on the National Stock Exchange. READ MORE
10:44 AM
Market check:: Sensex off lows, down 450 pts
10:37 AM
Oyo likely to withdraw IPO papers, may opt for private fundraise: Report
Oyo Hotels and Homes is likely to soon withdraw the draft application for an initial public offer (IPO) from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), a report by The Economic Times (ET) said on Wednesday, citing people aware of the matter. The company had filed the papers for an IPO of over $1 billion in October 2021. READ MORE
10:27 AM
IT hardware distributor Rashi Peripherals lists 9% higher over issue price
Post listing, the stock hit a high of Rs 340 and a low of Rs 320.05 on the BSE. At 10:01 am; Rashi Peripherals was trading at Rs 334, up 7.5 per cent over its issue price. READ MORE
10:17 AM
Derivative outlook: FIIs increased long positions in index futures by over 6%
Nifty weekly contract has highest open interest at 22000 for Calls and 21000 for Puts while monthly contracts have highest open interest at 23000 for Calls and 21000 for Puts.
Highest new OI addition was seen at 22150 for Calls and 21500 for Puts in weekly and at 22600 for Calls and 21700 for Puts in monthly contracts.
FIIs increased their future index long position holdings by 6.15 per cent, increased future index shorts by 0.91 per cent and in index options by 12.74 per cent decrease in Call longs, 2.44 per cent increase in Call short, 16.69 per cent decrease in Put longs and 2.64 per cent increase in Put shorts.
New listing: Capital Small Finance Bank lists at 7% discount
10:05 AM
New listing: Jana Small Finance Bank lists at 4% discount
The Rs 570-crore initial public offer (IPO) was subscribed 19.89 times, with steady demand across investor categories. READ MORE
9:56 AM
Earnings impact: Oil India rises 2% day after reporting slip in Q3 net
Oil India Q3 net profit slipped 9.3 per cent to Rs 1,584 crore, hit by lower prices for crude oil and a windfall tax levied by the government.
9:51 AM
Earnings impact: BHEL plunges over 5% on Q3 loss
BHEL posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 148.77 crore for the third quarter ended December 2023, impacted by higher expenses. Total income, however, was up marginally at Rs 5,599.63 crore from Rs 5,353.94 crore a year ago.
9:46 AM
Earnings impact: Eicher Motors up 1% on positive results
Eicher Motors Q3 net profit rose 34.4 per cent YoY to Rs 996 crore, beating analysts' estimates of Rs 989 crore. Revenue grew 12.3 per cent to Rs 4,179 crore.
9:41 AM
ALERT:: Adani Green rallies up to 4% on Moody's upgrade
Adani Green rallied up to 4 per cent in intra-day deals on Wednesday after global ratings agency upgraded its outlook on Adani Green and three other group companies to 'Stable' from 'Negative'.
9:34 AM
ALERT:: Shoppers Stop plans to launch 10-15 new Beauty stores; stock gains 2%
Shoppers Stop is betting big on the growth of the beauty business in India - a category in which it continues to witness massive growth. The company, which operates 13 SS Beauty stores at the moment, plans to open 10-15 new medium-to-large format stores in the calendar year 2024. READ MORE
Hero MotoCorp today announced the price for Mavrick 440 and opened bookings for customers across India.
In an exchange filing, the company said the much-awaited motorcycle of the year will be available in three variants – Base, Mid and Top at Hero MotoCorp dealerships across the country at an attractive price point of Rs 199,000/- (Base), Rs 214,000/- (Mid) and Rs 224,000/- (Top)* respectively.
9:26 AM
Market check:: MidCaps take a sharper knock; India VIX rises over 1%