Stock Market Live: Sensex up 250 pts, RIL leads; TV18 group shares down 5%

Stock market updates on February 29, 2024: Benchmark indices started Thursday's trading session on a tentative note following yesterday's sharp fall. Market participants will be looking forward for the F&O monthly expiry and Q3 GDP numbers for direction.
The S&P BSE Sensex was seen swinging between zones in early deals. The NSE Nifty 50 quoted below the 21,950 level.
Among the Sensex 30 stocks, Reliance Industries was up over 1 per cent after the Mukesh Ambani-led firm, Viacom18 Media and The Walt Disney entered into an agreement to create a $8.5 billion entertainment giant in India.
Mahindra & Mahindra, SBI and Titan were the other notable movers. On the other hand, Power Grid was down 1 per cent at Rs 277. UltraTech Cement, Nestle and NTPC were the other visible losers.
In the broader market, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices continued to reel under selling pressure were down nearly 1 per cent each.
Among individual shares, Shriram Finance gained 2 per cent after NSE said it will be replacing UPL in the benchmark Nifty 50 w.e.f. March 28. The latter was down 1 per cent.
Global cues
Asian shares were mostly in red barring Straits Times which advanced 0.4 per cent. Kospi shed 0.7 per cent, Nikkei dipped 0.5 per cent and Taiwan was down 0.2 per cent.
On Wednesday, the US market ended slightly lower a day ahead of a key inflation reading that could heavily influence expectations on timing of rate cuts. Dow and the S&P 500 were marginally in red, while Nasdaq slipped 0.6 per cent.
The 10-year US Treasury bond yield hovered around 4.29 per cent. Whereas, Brent Crude Oil futures consolidated around $82 per barrel. Meanwhile, Bitcoin zoomed past the $60,000-mark for the first time since November 2021.
Reliance-Disney merger draws Nita Ambani back to business spotlight
Nita Ambani's appointment at the helm comes just months after she quit the parent entity, retail-to-telecoms group Reliance Industries' board "to devote her energies and time to guide" the group's philanthropy venture. READ MORE
9:44 AM
NCLT asks Byju's to keep funds via rights issue in escrow account
According to sources, the edtech firm plans to close the rights issue by February 28, by midnight, as planned. The firm has already received a 100 per cent commitment of $200 million from "several existing investors on a super pro-rata basis" for its ongoing rights issue, according to people familiar with the development. "Some of the dissenting investors sought a few days extension which the court asked Byju’s to consider," said a person READ MORE
9:33 AM
Oil India dips 2% on profit booking; Board to consider 2nd interim dividend
>> The state-owned company's board would meet on Friday, March 8 to consider and declare a second interim dividend for FY24.
9:31 AM
Venus Pipes forays into stainless steel pipes; srock rallies 5%
>> It has forayed into stainless steel pipes and tubes (fittings business). It will introduce a specialized product line of stainless and titanium welded tubes at a tolal capex of Rs 175 crore.
9:29 AM
Shriram Finance to replace UPL in Nifty50; sock up 1.7%
>> Under the NSE index rejig, Shriram Finance will replace UPL in the Nifty50 index with effect from March 28, 2024.
9:28 AM
Zee Entertainment drops 2.5% as RIL, Disney join hands
9:26 AM
RIL rallies 1% on signing pact with Walt Disney
>> Reliance Industries, Viacom18 Media and The Walt Disney Corporation on Wednesday entered into an agreement to form a joint venture that would merge the television and digital streaming businesses of Viacom18 and Star India and create an entertainment giant in India.
9:24 AM
Broader markets :: Mid, smallcap indices underperform
9:23 AM
Sectoral trends :: All but PSBs slide; media stocks in focus
9:20 AM
Sensex Heatmap :: Gains in RIL support index, consumption stocks weigh
9:19 AM
Opening Bell :: Nifty starts below 21,950
9:17 AM
Opening Bell :: Sensex starts flat with positive bias
9:09 AM
Pre-Open Session :: Nifty remains below 22,000
9:08 AM
Pre-Open Session :: Sensex slips close to 100 pts
9:03 AM
Currency check :: Rupee starts 5 paise higher at 82.88/$
9:02 AM
NBFC major Shriram Finance to replace agro chemicals firm UPL in Nifty50
NBFC major Shriram Finance will replace agro chemicals firm UPL in the benchmark Nifty 50 index. The change, part of the half-yearly index rebalancing exercise, will become effective from March 28. “Shriram Finance has been included in Nifty 50 index as it has highest six month average free-float market capitalisation within eligible universe as a replacement to UPL,” said. READ MORE
8:59 AM
How will Reliance-Disney JV shape up, what will happen with media industry
As the chief executive officer of Star India from 2007 to 2020, Uday Shankar took the company from Rs 1,600 crore in revenues to Rs 18,000 crore. In 2018, when Walt Disney Company bought Star’s parent Fox’s entertainment assets, the India business was valued at $13-15 billion. READ MORE
8:56 AM
Kedaara set to raise raising $1.7 billion for India's biggest PE fund
About 80% of the fund will come from backers of Kedaara's previous funds and 20% will come from new ones that include US- based Cleveland Clinic and the University of Minnesota. READ MORE
8:54 AM
Why Vodafone’s fundraise plan failed to enthuse D-Street?
Beleaguered telco Vodafone Idea’s recent 45,000 crore rupees fundraise announcement failed to enthuse Dalal Street with the stock crashing 14% intra-day on February 27. The company plans to raise the said amount via equity and debt to expand its 4G coverage, roll out 5G network and improve its competitive positioning. Watch Video
8:51 AM
Sebi asks MFs to shield smallcap investor interest amid spike in volatility
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) wants mutual funds (MFs) to put in place an investor protection framework for those investing in smallcap and midcap funds amid a build-up of “froth” in this space. Following directions from the markets regulator in this regard on Tuesday, the industry body Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) has sent a letter to MF trustees, asking them to ensure “appropriate and proactive measures”. READ MORE