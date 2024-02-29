Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Max Health, Fortis, Apollo slump up to 9% as SC warns slapping CGHS rates

Medanta, Rainbow Children Medicare, Shalby, Apollo Hospitals, Fortis Healthcare and newly listed GPT Healthcare fell 2-8 per cent in intra-day trade on BSE

Health workers arrange medical equipment at a hospital in Hyderabad

Health workers arrange medical equipment at a hospital in Hyderabad

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 29 2024 | 2:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of hospital chains saw a sharp selloff Thursday, slumping up to 8 per cent on the BSE.  This followed Supreme Court's warning to centre that it could direct implementation of Central Government Health Services (CGHS)-prescribed standardised rates for treatment charges across India, if the government fails to specify the range of rates till the court's next hearing.  

The BSE Healthcare index was the top loser among sectoral indices, down 1.6 per cent intra-day, led by losses in Max Healthcare, which tumbled 8.6 per cent to a one-month low. 

Medanta, Rainbow Children Medicare, Shalby, Apollo Hospitals, Fortis Healthcare and newly listed GPT Healthcare fell 2-8 per cent in intra-day trade on BSE. 

Hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by NGO 'Veterans Forum for Transparency in Public Life', the Supreme Court slammed the centre on Wednesday for failing to specify the range of rates within which private hospitals can charge for their treatment services, reported LiveLaw. 

The plea filed by the NGO has sought the enforcement of a rule that mandates hospitals and clinical establishments to display rates for services and charge fees within a specified range determined by the Centre in consultation with state governments.

This is in light of the wide disparity between treatment and service costs charged by private and government hospitals. As per Times of India, a cataract surgery could cost up to Rs 10,000 per eye in a govt hospital and Rs 30,000-1,40,000 in a private facility.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The Supreme Court has directed the Union health secretary to convene a meeting with states within a month to devise a proposal by the next date of hearing on notifying standard rates.

If the Centre fails to do so, the court said it would consider the NGO's suggestion to notify the standardised rates applicable to the CGHS-empanelled hospitals as an interim measure. 

Also Read

Hospital expansion, new business scale-up to drive gains for Apollo

Cash-for-kidneys scam: Ministry orders inquiry against Apollo Hospitals

Share price of this hospital company has zoomed over 100% in 5 months

Apollo Hospitals plans to invest Rs 3,000 cr, add 2,000 beds in 3 years: MD

Medanta Q3 results: Profit up 53% at Rs 123.54 cr, revenue up 19.9%

Portfolio, new launches to help pharma company Abbott India's stock

Allcargo Logistics soars 9% on healthy volumes

Stock of this SME IPO has zoomed 240% against issue price in two weeks

RIL-Disney 'game-changing' deal gets a thumbs-up from analysts

Tractor stocks may have bumpy ride in near-term, stay selective: Analysts

Topics : Buzzing stocks Apollo Hospitals Fortis Healthcare Medanta Hospitals

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 29 2024 | 2:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodaySandeshkhali Case Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayWhatsAppHavells India Share PriceBitcoinReliance Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon