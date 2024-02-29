Sensex (    %)
                        
Stock Market Live: Gift Nifty hints at tepid start amid mixed Asian cues

Stock market Update on Thursday, February 29: The monthly F&O expiry and Q3 GDP data in focus today following a sharp fall in the market yesterday.

Stock market updates on February 29, 2024: Following yesterday's sharp sell-off, the mood on Dalal Street on Thursday is likely to remain nervouss. The monthy F&O expiry and expectations on Q3 GDP print could weigh on the market sentiment.

Today is also the last trading day for the month, the NSE Nifty is seen holding a gain of 1 per cent as of February 28.

At 08:00 am, Gift Nifty futures quoted above 21,961, suggesting a positive start of 40-odd points on the Nifty 50.

Stocks in focus

Reliance: Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries, Viacom18 Media and The Walt Disney have entered an agreement to form a joint venture to create a $8.5 billion entertainment giant in India.

Bajaj Auto: Today is the record date for Bajaj Auto's share buy back.

Shriram Finance, UPL: NBFC major Shriram Finance to replace agro chemicals firm UPL in the benchmark Nifty 50 index w.e.f. March 28.

Global cues

Asian shares were mostly in red barring Straits Times which advanced 0.4 per cent. Kospi shed 0.7 per cent,  Nikkei dipped 0.5 per cent and Taiwan was down 0.2 per cent.

On Wednesday, the US market ended slightly lower a day ahead of a key inflation reading that could heavily influence expectations on timing of rate cuts. Dow and the S&P 500 were marginally in red, while Nasdaq slipped 0.6 per cent.

The 10-year US Treasury bond yield hovered around 4.29 per cent. Whereas, Brent Crude Oil futures consolidated around $82 per barrel. Meanwhile, Bitcoin zoomed past the $60,000-mark for the first time since November 2021.


9:03 AM

Currency check :: Rupee starts 5 paise higher at 82.88/$

9:02 AM

NBFC major Shriram Finance to replace agro chemicals firm UPL in Nifty50

NBFC major Shriram Finance will replace agro chemicals firm UPL in the benchmark Nifty 50 index. The change, part of the half-yearly index rebalancing exercise, will become effective from March 28. “Shriram Finance has been included in Nifty 50 index as it has highest six month average free-float market capitalisation within eligible universe as a replacement to UPL,” said. READ MORE

Shriram Finance
8:59 AM

How will Reliance-Disney JV shape up, what will happen with media industry

As the chief executive officer of Star India from 2007 to 2020, Uday Shankar took the company from Rs 1,600 crore in revenues to Rs 18,000 crore. In 2018, when Walt Disney Company bought Star’s parent Fox’s entertainment assets, the India business was valued at $13-15 billion. READ MORE

Reliance Industries, Reliance, RIL

8:56 AM

Kedaara set to raise raising $1.7 billion for India's biggest PE fund

About 80% of the fund will come from backers of Kedaara's previous funds and 20% will come from new ones that include US- based Cleveland Clinic and the University of Minnesota. READ MORE

Private credit

8:54 AM

Why Vodafone’s fundraise plan failed to enthuse D-Street?

Beleaguered telco Vodafone Idea’s recent 45,000 crore rupees fundraise announcement failed to enthuse Dalal Street with the stock crashing 14% intra-day on February 27. The company plans to raise the said amount via equity and debt to expand its 4G coverage, roll out 5G network and improve its competitive positioning. Watch Video

Vodafone Idea
8:51 AM

Sebi asks MFs to shield smallcap investor interest amid spike in volatility

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) wants mutual funds (MFs) to put in place an investor protection framework for those investing in smallcap and midcap funds amid a build-up of “froth” in this space. Following directions from the markets regulator in this regard on Tuesday, the industry body Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) has sent a letter to MF trustees, asking them to ensure “appropriate and proactive measures”. READ MORE

sebi

8:48 AM

Brokerages bullish on Vedanta's prospects amid concerns over group's debt

Capex in aluminium and zinc should result in incremental cash flow of $1 billion-plus per annum once the plants ramp up fully, which could be in H2FY26. READ MORE

Photo: Bloomberg
8:45 AM

Q3 GDP may slide to 6.7-6.9% on poor farm sector show: SBI Research

The Indian economy is likely to grow at 6.7-6.9 per cent in December quarter FY24 as compared to 7.6 per cent growth in the second quarter on poor performance in the farm sector, a report by SBI Research said on Wednesday. READ MORE

Economic growth, GDP
8:43 AM

SpiceJet settles $30 mn dispute with Celestial Aviation outside tribunal

The representatives of SpiceJet and Celestial Aviation informed a bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) last week that settlement terms had been reached and requested an adjournment. The tribunal granted the adjournment. "The matter is now scheduled to be formally withdrawn on 1st March, 2024," the airline noted. READ MORE

Spicejet

8:41 AM

Sales of listed private non-financial firms rose 5.5% in Q3: RBI data

Among the major industries, sales of chemical companies declined 13.5 per cent, excluding which sales growth of manufacturing companies stood at 6.4 per cent. READ MORE

RBI
8:38 AM

Equity investors make best returns amid falling interest rates: UBS

Based on free-float market capitalisation in the FTSE All-World index, which spans the investable universe for a global investor, the US market accounts for a staggering 60.5 per cent of total value. READ MORE

UBS, UBS Group
8:35 AM

Sebi proposes further exemptions of granular disclosures for select FPIs

It is proposed that disclosure exemption will be given only if the composite holding of all such FPIs in the group is less than three per cent of the total equity share capital. READ MORE

FPIs
8:32 AM

RK Swamy's Rs 423 cr IPO with price band of Rs 270-288 to open on March 4

Integrated marketing services firm RK Swamy Ltd on Wednesday fixed a price band of Rs 270-288 per share for its a little over Rs 423-crore Initial Public Offering (IPO).  The initial share sale will be opened for public subscription during March 4-6 and the bidding for anchor investors will open for a day on March 1, the company said in a statement. READ MORE

IPO

8:29 AM

Sebi grants relief to investor Shankar Sharma, 4 others in Brightcom case

In the confirmatory order issued on Wednesday, the market watchdog revoked the bar on Sharma from selling his stake in the company after he submitted details of the transactions. READ MORE

Shankar Sharma
8:26 AM

ALERT:: Gift Nifty hints at a tepid start to trade on Thursday

chart

8:23 AM

Asian Market Update:: Nikkei down 0.7% in mixed trade

chart
Source: Yahoo Finance

8:21 AM

Moderation in earnings growth may weigh on equities this year: Vinit Sambre

Sambre says while equities may do well in the long-term, it would be prudent for investors to reassess their asset allocation and bring it in line with their risk profile. READ MORE

Vinit Sambre
8:18 AM

China's Premier Li Qiang urges stronger economic, trade ties with US

China and the United States should strengthen economic and trade ties and Washington should avoid decoupling from China, Chinese Premier Li Qiang said on Wednesday, during a meeting with a visiting U.S. delegation, Chinese state radio reported. READ MORE

China’s new premier Li Qiang
8:16 AM

Hong Kong ups salaries tax for high earners to 16% to tackle fiscal deficit

A two-tier tax system will be introduced from April, with income of up to HK$5 million ($640,000) taxed at a maximum of 15%, and anything higher than that being taxed at 16%. READ MORE

Hong Kong, property
8:14 AM

China's Country Garden gets winding-up petition in Hong Kong from creditor

The first hearing date is scheduled for May 17 at Hong Kong's High Court, after Ever Credit Ltd. filed its so-called winding-up petition dated Tuesday. READ MORE

Country Garden, property, building
Topics : Stock Market Sensex MARKET LIVE Markets Sensex Nifty stock market trading Midcap smallcap Global Markets Reliance Industries S&P BSE Sensex Nifty 50 Gift Nifty

First Published: Feb 29 2024 | 7:43 AM IST

