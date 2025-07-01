Tuesday, July 01, 2025 | 12:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Eicher Motors shares rise after company posts June sales figures; Details

Eicher Motors known for its brand of Royal Enfield motorcycles, shares rose 1.6 per cent in trade on Tuesday, logging an intraday high at ₹5,742 per share on BSE. At 11:41 AM, Eicher Motors share price was trading 1.36 per cent higher at ₹5,731.35 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.07 per cent at 83,664.83. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹1,57,183.56 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹5,907.85 per share and 52-week low was at ₹4,500 per share.
 
In one year, Eicher Motors shares have gained 22 per cent as compared to Sensex's rise of 5 per cent.
 

Eicher Motors June auto sales numbers 

The two-wheeler company in June posted a 22 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in overall sales to 89,540 units as compared to 73,141 units sold in June 2024. 
 
The company sold 76,680 units of models with engine capacity up to 350cc in June 2025 as compared to 61,465 units a year ago. 
 
Additionally, 12,860 units of models with engine capacity exceeding 350cc were sold in June 2025 as compared to 11,676 units in June 2024. 

Eicher Motors' international business sold 12,583 units in June 2025 as against 7,024 units in June 2024.   Track Stock Market LIVE Updates

Eicher Motors Q4 results 

In Q4, Eicher Motors reported a net profit of ₹1,125 crore on a standalone basis. This marks a 14.4 Y-o-Y rise in net profit from ₹983 crore.
 
Standalone revenue from operations grew by 21.8 per cent to ₹5,023 crore Y-o-Y from ₹4,121 crore and quarter-on-quarter by nearly 4 per cent from ₹4,831 crore.
 
For the entire financial year that ended on March 31, 2025, Eicher Motors saw 14.1 per cent rise in net profit to ₹4,279 crore, compared to ₹3,749 crore reported at the end of FY24. Standalone revenue from operations at the end of the financial year stood at ₹18,146.5 crore, registering a 14.6 per cent rise compared to ₹15,827 crore reported at the end of last year.
 
The company also announced a final dividend of ₹70 per equity share of face value ₹1 for FY25, subject to approval by the shareholders at the upcoming 43rd Annual General Meeting.

