Nesco share price rises over 4%, hits all-time high on ₹3,500-cr capex plan

Nesco share price today: Nesco share price was in demand on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, with the stock rising up to 4.47 per cent to hit a fresh record high (all-time high) of ₹1,219 per share.
Around 12:00 noon, Nesco share price continued to trade higher at ₹1,207.75, up 3.51 per cent. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading flat with a positive bias at 83,640.67 levels.
Why did Nesco share price hit all-time high today?
Nesco share price was buzzing in trade after the company announced that its board has approved a capex of up to ₹3,500 crore for development of Tower 2 in IT Park to be utilised over a period of six years subject to receipt of timely statutory approvals.
The company further said that the funding for this project shall primarily be done from internal accruals.
In an exchange filing, Nesco said, "The Board at its meeting held today i.e. 30 June 2025 has reviewed and approved a capex of up to ₹3,500 crore for development of Tower 2 in IT Park to be utilised over a period of six years subject to receipt of timely statutory approvals."
Nesco Q4 results
Nesco Ltd reported a 15.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in consolidated net profit to ₹88.61 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 (Q4FY25), compared to ₹105.12 crore in the same period last year (Q4FY24). Profit before tax also fell 17.78 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹111.82 crore during the quarter.
Revenue from operations rose marginally by 1.60 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹192.01 crore in Q4FY25.
For the full financial year ended March 31, 2025 (FY25), Nesco’s consolidated net profit rose 3.42 per cent to ₹375.21 crore, while revenue from operations grew 7.93 per cent to ₹732.01 crore, compared to the previous fiscal.
Nesco dividend
Nesco's board has recommended a final dividend of ₹6.50 per share for FY25, subject to approval by shareholders at the upcoming 66th Annual General Meeting. The record date for determining eligibility for the dividend is set for Wednesday, 23 July 2025. If approved, the dividend will be paid on or before Wednesday, 20 August 2025.
About Nesco
Nesco Ltd., founded in 1939, is a diversified Indian conglomerate with operations spanning engineering, real estate, exhibitions, and hospitality. Over the decades, the company has strategically expanded its footprint, evolving from its industrial roots to become a prominent player in multiple sectors. Its flagship asset, the Bombay Exhibition Centre (BEC) in Mumbai, stands as the country’s largest privately held exhibition venue, hosting major trade fairs, conferences, and social events.
Nesco’s business verticals include Nesco Realty, which licences office spaces in its IT park to multinational firms like HSBC and KPMG; Nesco Foods, offering large-scale catering and hospitality services; and Indabrator, a leading manufacturer of surface preparation equipment.