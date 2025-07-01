Tuesday, July 01, 2025 | 12:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Sigachi Industries shares drop 18% in two days after fatal accident

Sigachi Industries shares drop 18% in two days after fatal accident

Sigachi Industries shares extended their plunge by another 8 per cent, a day after one of the reactors exploded at its plant

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Sigachi Industries stock fell as much as 6.97 per cent

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Sigachi Industries extended their plunge by another 8 per cent on Tuesday, a day after multiple people were reportedly killed and injured after one of the reactors exploded at its plant. 
 
The pharmaceutical company's stock fell as much as 6.97 per cent during the day to ₹45.3 per share. On Monday, the stock fell as much as 14.7 per cent, but pared some losses to end 11.5 per cent lower. At 11:42 AM, the stock was trading 6.7 per cent in the red, compared to a 0.05 per cent advance in the Nifty 50. 
 
Shares of the company are down nearly 25 per cent from the recent peak of ₹59 apiece, which it hit last month. The counter has fallen 9.8 per cent this year, compared to an 8.2 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Sigachi Industries has a total market capitalisation of ₹1,719.91 crore.  Track LIVE Stock market Updates Here
 

Fatal accident at Telangana unit

In an exchange filing, the company clarified that a fire incident occurred at the Hyderabad Plant. "The incident has unfortunately resulted in the loss of human life, and there may have been individuals who sustained injuries. While the exact number of injuries is currently being confirmed, the well-being of our personnel remains our foremost priority."
 
A thorough on-ground assessment of the situation is currently in progress, the company said and added that it is coordinating with relevant authorities to ensure all safety and support protocols are followed. 

Also Read

Eicher Motors, Royal Enfield

Eicher Motors shares rise after company posts June sales figures; Details

Media Majors, stock market, share market, stock trading

Nesco share price rises over 4%, hits all-time high on ₹3,500-cr capex plan

Signs of revival in realty sector: New schemes will do well, say experts

Keystone Realtors up 8% on receiving LoA for Mumbai redevelopment project

Dixon Technologies

Morgan Stanley downgrades Dixon Tech to 'Underweight'; share price falls 3%

RIL, Reliance, Reliance Industries

Reliance Industries' solar leap prompts Nuvama's highest-ever target price

 
The operations at the plant will be temporarily paused for an estimated period of 90 days to facilitate the replacement and restoration of affected equipment and structures, the company said. It added that they are evaluating the expected quantum of the damage caused due to the incident. However, the damage was covered by insurance, it said.  

Rescue operation 

A fire alert was received at 9:37 AM Monday, prompting the deployment of 11 fire tenders from stations including Patancheru, Sangareddy, Kukatpally, Madhapur, Jeedimetla, and Rajendranagar. 
 
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed anguish over the explosion and directed authorities to take all the necessary action to save the trapped workers and provide them with advanced medical care. 

About Sigachi Industries

Incorporated in 1989, Sigachi Industries is one of the major producers and distributors of Micro Crystalline Cellulose Powder (MCCP). The company offers 59 different grades of MCC through its two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Hyderabad and Gujarat, with a total installed capacity of 11,880 MTPY. Sigachi Industries is also a leader in the field of Pharma Excipients, Nutra and food ingredients.  
 

More From This Section

market, stock trading, trading

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty flat; PSB, pharma, metal stocks face heavy selling; SMIDs slip

Indian equity benchmarks, Sensex gain, Nifty 50 index, Reliance Industries stock, FPI inflows India, foreign portfolio investors, market capitalization BSE, Indian stock market rally, Indian stock market growth, Reliance Industries rally, Sensex Nift

Ellenbarrie Industrial shares list at 23% premium on BSE, top GMP trend

PremiumBuy, Sell, markets, stocks, shares, investments, funds, investors

Raymond Lifestyle, Voltas: How to trade 5 worst performing stock of H1 2025

IPO

Last day! Neetu Yoshi IPO ends today; Subscription rises 6.5x, GMP up 33%

share market stock market trading

Here's why KSB Ltd share price jumped 5% in trade today; details

Topics : Buzzing stocks Markets Sigachi Industries Markets Sensex Nifty Nifty50 S&P BSE Sensex MARKETS TODAY

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 11:59 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksDividend TodayIndogulf Cropsciences IPO Allotment TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEDelhi Weather TodayJagannath Yatra 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon