Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

JSW Infra hits 52-week high after acquiring stake in Navkar Corporation

Shares of JSW Infrastructure soared up to 5.3 per cent, hitting its 52-week high at Rs 336 per share on the BSE in Friday's intraday deals

JSW Infra plans Rs 10k-cr capex by 2025, including investment in logistics

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2024 | 10:19 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of JSW Infrastructure soared up to 5.3 per cent, hitting its 52-week high at Rs 336 per share on the BSE in Friday’s intraday deals. The company had hit a 52-week low of Rsd 141.75 on October 03, 2023.

The recent stock price surge, however, came after the company on Thursday announced acquisition of a majority stake in Navkar Corporation. Shares of Navkar Corporation also zoomed by 10.7 per cent At Rs 124 per share in early morning deals.

JSW Infrastructure, through its subsidiary JSW Port Logistics acquired a 70.37 per cent stake in Navkar Corporation, previously owned by its promoters. 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“The acquisition aligns with the Company’s strategy to pursue value-accretive organic and inorganic opportunities in the port and related infrastructure sector. The acquisition will result in the Company's foray into logistics and other value-added
Services,” the company said in an exchange filing on Thursday. 

The acquisition will facilitate the business to offer improved port connectivity and streamlined supply chain solutions to its customers, it added.

It further informed that in accordance with Sebi rules, it will be required to make an open offer to the rest of the shareholders of Navkar Corporation. 

Navkar Corporation Limited specialises in providing comprehensive logistics services. These include handling marine and hazardous cargo, storing empty containers, operating rail terminals, offering examining and clearance services, providing warehousing solutions, consolidation services, managing buffer yards, and handling reefer containers. The company is listed on the NSE and BSE. 

More From This Section

RBL Bank

RBL Bank stock gains 3% on board's nod for Rs 6,500 cr fund raise

BSE, Sensex, Indian markets

Stock Market Live: New highs; Sensex up 300 pts, Nifty atop 24,100; RIL, SBI shine

Jio financial services

Jio Fin, Zomato part of Nifty50? List of likely F&O inclusions, exclusions

Stock broker, broker, trader, market, markets, stock markets, stocks

Reliance, Airtel, Voda Idea, BHEL among 5 stocks to watch today

Govt bonds

Indian govt bonds now part of JP Morgan's bond index. Here's what it means


JSW Infrastructure, part of the JSW Group, reported a 9 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 329 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2024, up from Rs 302.26 crore in the same period last fiscal year, according to a BSE filing. Total income rose to Rs 1,200.30 crore from Rs 973.20 crore a year ago, while total expenses increased to Rs 782.93 crore from Rs 677.77 crore.

At 10:00 AM; the stock of the company pared some of its gains and was trading 3.02 per cent higher at Rs 328.70 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was trading 0.42 per cent at 79,575 levels. 

 

Also Read

Real Estate, Realty, Housing

Brigade Enterprises rises 3% on launching residential project in Bengaluru

PremiumSensex, Nifty, stock brokers

Tariff hike impact: Airtel soars 5%, hits new high; RIL mcap tops Rs 21 trn

Stock market, Asian stock market

BHEL up 4% on securing Rs 13,300 cr-order to set up thermal power plant

FILE PHOTO: A man walks across the LED display board showing the logo of Vodafone-Idea at the India Mobile Congress 2022, at Pragati Maidan, in New Delhi, India, October 3, 2022. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis/File Photo

Vodafone Idea hits over 5-year high; stock zooms 68% against FPO price

CSB BANK

CSB Bank soars 7% after promoter likely sells 17 mn shares via block deal

Topics : Buzzing stocks JSW Infrastructure Markets Sensex Nifty Stocks in focus BSE NSE

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 28 2024 | 10:17 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVEWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVERealme GT 6 ReviewGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon