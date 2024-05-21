Business Standard
Govt reaffirms restrictions on import of non-compliant electronic products

Photo: Unsplash

Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 11:11 AM IST

India has reaffirmed restrictions on the import of unregistered or non-compliant electronics products, an order that has been in place since 2021, according to a government order dated Monday.
"There is no implication of this notification. The import policy for these categories in question were restricted anyway, so its status quo," a government official aware of the matter said on Tuesday.
The order has been in place since 2021, and just needed to be updated with the notification on Monday, said the person, who declined to be named as they are not authorised to speak to media.
 
 
Topics : Electronics import duty on electronic products India imports

First Published: May 21 2024 | 11:09 AM IST

