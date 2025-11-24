Monday, November 24, 2025 | 10:36 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / S&P pegs India's FY26 GDP growth at 6.5%; tax cuts to drive consumption

S&P pegs India's FY26 GDP growth at 6.5%; tax cuts to drive consumption

India's real gross domestic product (GDP) is estimated to have grown at the fastest pace in five quarters at 7.8 per cent in the April to June period of current fiscal year

GDP growth

S&P further said if India can secure a trade agreement with the US, it will reduce uncertainty and enhance confidence, which would boost labour-intensive sectors | Image: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 10:34 AM IST

Listen to This Article

S&P Global Ratings on Monday projected India's economy to grow 6.5 per cent in the current fiscal year and 6.7 per cent in the next, saying tax cuts and monetary policy easing will give a boost to consumption-driven growth.

India's real gross domestic product (GDP) is estimated to have grown at the fastest pace in five quarters at 7.8 per cent in the April to June period of current fiscal year. The official data for Q2 (July-September) GDP growth estimates is scheduled to be released on November 28.

"We anticipate that India's GDP will grow by 6.5 per cent in fiscal year 2026 (ending March 2026) and 6.7 per cent in fiscal 2027, with risks evenly balanced. Domestic growth remains robust, driven by strong consumption, despite the impact of US tariffs," S&P said in its Economic Outlook Asia-Pacific report.

 

The RBI has projected India's GDP growth in the current fiscal year at 6.8 per cent, better than 6.5 per cent expansion in last fiscal year.

S&P further said if India can secure a trade agreement with the US, it will reduce uncertainty and enhance confidence, which would boost labour-intensive sectors.

Also Read

Airtel

S&P raises Airtel ratings on earnings momentum; says outlook positive

Airtel

Bharti Airtel trades higher for 7th straight day, hits new high; here's why

airtel bharti airtel

S&P Global upgrades Bharti Airtel to BBB on stronger earnings outlook

retail investors,equity investments,mutual funds,domestic institutional investors,net flows,stock market,Nifty returns,investment strategy

Bad loans in unsecured retail credit to peak in FY26, says S&P Global

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump tariffs may cost firms $1.2 trn, consumers to bear burden: S&P Global

"Lowered goods and service tax (GST) rates will support middle-class consumption and complement income tax cuts and interest rate reductions introduced this year. These changes are likely to make consumption a greater driver of growth compared with investment, in this fiscal year, and the next," S&P added.

The Government in Budget for 2025-26 fiscal year has hiked I-T rebate to Rs 12 lakh, from Rs 7 lakh, which gave tax relief of Rs 1 lakh crore to the middle class.

Besides, the RBI in June had cut key policy rates by 50 basis points to a 3-year low of 5.5 per cent.

Further, effective September 22 the GST rates on about 375 items were slashed making mass consumption items cheaper.

S&P further said the spike in the effective US tariff on India is weighing on the expansion of export-oriented manufacturing in the country.

But there are signs the US may lower tariffs on Indian products.

"The US's new approach to trade policy is causing governments and firms to spend time and money on negotiating for exemptions, consequently diverting attention from efforts to raise productivity," S&P added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Mark Carney, PM Modi

India, Canada agree to restart stalled talks for new trade deal: Govt

Prime Minister TAKAICHI, Japan-India

Japan aims to foster growth in areas of semiconductors, AI with India

Ramkumar Menon, Chairman, World Spice Organisation (WSO)

Spice exporters look to tap new markets in Russia, Africa, Southeast Asiapremium

Real estate

Labour codes: Real estate expects up to 10% spike in baseline labour costpremium

India quick commerce, qcom market India, Statista projections, Blinkit Zepto Instamart, quick commerce growth, qcom funding India, dark stores India, online grocery India, rapid delivery market, global qcom rankings

India breaks into global quick commerce top 3, behind only China and USpremium

Topics : S&P global Ratings Indian Economy India GDP growth

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 10:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayExcelsoft Tech IPO AllotmentGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPOTejas Fighter Jet CrashesSkincare Red FlagsLave Agni 4Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon