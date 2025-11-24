Monday, November 24, 2025 | 11:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tata MF launches Titanium Specialised Investment Fund; check key features

According to the SID, the Titanium Specialised Investment Fund (SIF) is suitable for medium- to long-term capital appreciation

SI Reporter New Delhi
Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 11:19 AM IST

Tata Asset Management has launched a new investment product, the Titanium Specialised Investment Fund (SIF), offered under Tata Mutual Fund. The fund, which employs a hybrid long-short investment strategy, aims to dynamically combine equity, debt, and derivative exposures to help investors navigate multiple market phases while seeking better risk-adjusted returns. The New Fund Offer (NFO) opens on November 24, 2025, and will close on December 8, 2025.
 
Designed for investors with a higher risk appetite, the fund requires a minimum investment of ₹10 lakh across all SIFs at the PAN level with the asset management company. The fund follows a hybrid long-short structure, maintaining at least 25 per cent allocation each to equities and debt, with a maximum 25 per cent unhedged exposure to short instruments.
 
 
“This unique mix allows the fund to participate in market upswings through long positions in equity and derivative instruments, cushion downside risks via short strategies and arbitrage, and potentially generate returns through debt. The strategy can also invest in Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) and Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs),” Tata Asset Management said in a release.

Investment structure

According to the Scheme Information Document (SID), units of the Titanium SIF will have a face value of ₹10 per unit. During the NFO period, investors must commit a minimum of ₹10 lakh, and additional investments can be made in multiples of ₹1 thereafter. 
 
On a continuous basis, according to SID, the same minimum and incremental investment norms apply across all Titanium SIF strategies at the PAN level. The fund has a perpetual duration with no lock-in period, offering flexibility to investors.

According to the SID, the fund’s interval investment strategy will invest in equity and debt securities, with limited short exposure in both segments through derivatives. Investments will adhere to the asset allocation limits specified in the investment strategy while complying with Sebi(MF) regulations and other applicable laws.  Eligible instruments, according to the SID, include equity and equity-related securities, debt and money market instruments (including securitised debt), derivatives for hedging and non-hedging purposes, units of REITs and InvITs, units of mutual funds, and overseas securities, subject to Sebi, and RBI guidelines.

Strategic perspective

 
Launching the fund, Anand Vardarajan, chief business officer at Tata Asset Management, said, “The introduction of the SIF framework marks an important evolution in India’s investment landscape, creating room for more sophisticated yet well-regulated strategies. Our focus is to build products that serve distinct investor needs while maintaining our core philosophy of prudence and long-term wealth creation. It is the nature of markets to be volatile. We have observed that nearly 65 per cent of the time markets have an upward trend while 35 per cent of the time they follow a sideways or downward trajectory. In this context, investors often wait for a bull phase to generate portfolio returns. The introduction of SIF allows investors to potentially benefit even in downward or sideways markets through hedging and the use of derivatives. Our Titanium SIF strategies aim to deliver on these expectations.”
 
Suraj Nanda, fund manager of Titanium SIF, added, “The Titanium Hybrid Long-Short Fund brings a differentiated investment approach that seeks to balance risk and reward through dynamic exposure management. The SIF framework enables greater flexibility in designing strategies that can adapt to market shifts. By tactically using long and short positions, the fund seeks to generate risk-adjusted returns while moderating volatility — a key advantage for investors seeking potential stability without compromising on growth potential.”
 

Who should invest in the Titanium Specialised Investment Fund (SIF)?

According to the SID, the scheme is suitable for medium- to long-term capital appreciation. It is designed for investors seeking exposure to equity and equity-related instruments, debt, and money market instruments, including limited short positions via derivatives. The document also cautions that investors should consult their financial advisers if they are not clear about the suitability of the product.
 

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 11:19 AM IST

