Thursday, November 27, 2025 | 01:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Paytm arm PPSL gets RBI approval to operate as payment aggregator

Paytm arm PPSL gets RBI approval to operate as payment aggregator

The banking regulator had also removed restrictions from Paytm Payments Services Limited on onboarding new merchants, which were imposed on the company on November 25, 2022

Paytm, UPI

The Reserve Bank of India granted in-principle approval to Paytm Payments Services Limited in August to operate as an online payment aggregator (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Fintech firm One97 Communications said its subsidiary, Paytm Payments Services Limited, has received the RBI permit after a long wait to operate as a payment aggregator.

The Reserve Bank of India granted in-principle approval to Paytm Payments Services Limited in August to operate as an online payment aggregator.

"...Reserve Bank of India on November 26, 2025, has granted Certificate of Authorization (COA) to Paytm Payments Services Limited (PPSL)...to operate as a Payment Aggregator under the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007," One97 Communications said in a regulatory filing.

The banking regulator had also removed restrictions from Paytm Payments Services Limited on onboarding new merchants, which were imposed on the company on November 25, 2022.

 

In November 2020, PPSL applied for a licence with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to operate as a payment aggregator under the guidelines on Regulation of Payment Aggregators and Payment Gateways.

However, in November 2022, the RBI rejected PPSL's application and asked the company to resubmit it, so as to comply with Press Note 3 under FDI rules.

Subsequently, the company filed the required application on December 14, 2022 with the Government of India for the past downward investment from OCL (One97 Communications Ltd) into the company in order to comply with Press Note 3 prescribed under FDI guidelines.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Mining at Copper World project

Patel Engineering gets ₹800 crore mining-related work order in Chhattisgarh

Technology, Startups, Space startup, Food delivery

Cloudextel secures ₹200 cr debt to boost AI-ready digital infrastructure

A Vodafone Idea Ltd. store in Mumbai, India

Vodafone Idea unit cuts debt issue size, aims for December completion

Netflix

Netflix outage hits users as Stranger Things season 5 drops today

myTVS

myTVS eyes Africa, Europe as it plans 2,500 service centres by 2027premium

Topics : mobile payment mobile payment firms Paytm paytm payment bank RBI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 1:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGoogle Map Gemini AI IntegrationCyclone SenyarSensex All Time HighH-1B Visa ScamBlack Friday SaleHong Kong FirePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon