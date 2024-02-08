Stock market LIVE: Sensex gains 200 pts, Nifty tests 22K; PSBs lead gains

Opening Bell: Equity benchmark indices opened with nominal gains ahead of RBI's monetary policy outcome on Thursday. The BSE Sensex rose 200 points to 72,359 and the NSE Nifty50 gained 58 points to 21,988.

Power Grid, HCLTech, M&M, NTPC, IndusInd and SBI led gains on the Sensex, while BPCL was the additional winner on Nifty. On the flip side, ITC, Maruti, Bajaj Finance and Nestle were the top frontline drags.

The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices rose up to 0.8 per cent.