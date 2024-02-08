Home / Markets / News / Stock market LIVE: Sensex gains 200 pts, Nifty tests 22K; PSBs lead gains
LiveNew Update

Stock market LIVE: Sensex gains 200 pts, Nifty tests 22K; PSBs lead gains

Stock market live updates on February 8, 2024: Most market participants expect that the RBI MPC will hold the key interest rate steady at 6.5 per cent

SI Reporter New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 08 2024 | 9:23 AM IST
Opening Bell: Equity benchmark indices opened with nominal gains ahead of RBI's monetary policy outcome on Thursday. The BSE Sensex rose 200 points to 72,359 and the NSE Nifty50 gained 58 points to 21,988.
Power Grid, HCLTech, M&M, NTPC, IndusInd and SBI led gains on the Sensex, while BPCL was the additional winner on Nifty. On the flip side, ITC, Maruti, Bajaj Finance and Nestle were the top frontline drags.
The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices rose up to 0.8 per cent.

Key Events

9:23 AM

Sectoral trends :: Near broad-based rally across sectors seen in markets

9:21 AM

Sensex Heatmap :: 23 of 30 index stocks rally; ITC, Maruti, Nestle decline

9:19 AM

Opening Bell :: Nifty starts near 22,000 ahead of RBI policy outcome

9:18 AM

Opening Bell :: Sensex starts 200 pts higher ahead of RBI policy

9:08 AM

Pre-Open Session :: Sensex rises 300 pts

9:03 AM

Currency Alert: Rupee strengthens 3 paise to open at 82.9/$

8:59 AM

Track RBI Policy: Will it hold rates for 6th consecutive time?

8:46 AM

Nifty Energy, Pharma: Trading strategies for indices in overbought zone

8:32 AM

Monetary policy: RBI likely to hold rates for sixth time, shows BS poll

8:23 AM

Stocks to Watch today, Feb 8: Banks, Auto, Zomato, Adani Ports, LIC, TCP

8:08 AM

Gift Nifty signals positive start of 50-odd points

First Published: Feb 08 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News