Stock market LIVE: Sensex gains 200 pts, Nifty tests 22K; PSBs lead gains

Top Section
Explore Business Standard
Stock market live updates on February 8, 2024: Most market participants expect that the RBI MPC will hold the key interest rate steady at 6.5 per cent
9:23 AM
9:21 AM
9:19 AM
9:18 AM
9:10 AM
9:08 AM
9:03 AM
8:59 AM
8:55 AM
8:51 AM
8:46 AM
8:41 AM
8:36 AM
8:32 AM
8:28 AM
8:23 AM
8:19 AM
8:16 AM
8:12 AM
8:08 AM
Topics :SensexMARKET LIVEstock market tradingDalal StreetQ3 resultsRBI PolicyRBI monetary policyRBI repo rateMPC meetMarket news
First Published: Feb 08 2024 | 7:37 AM IST