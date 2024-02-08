Stock market LIVE: Gift Nifty signals slim opening gain ahead of RBI policy
Stock market live updates on February 8, 2024: Most market participants expect that the RBI MPC will hold the key interest rate steady at 6.5 per cent
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock market live updates: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are eyeing slim opening gains on Thursday as the Street awaits the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy outcome today. At 7:15 am, the Gift Nifty futures were up 35 points at 22,039.
Most market participants expect that the RBI MPC will hold the key interest rate steady at 6.5 per cent. A poll by Reuters expect the rates to remain unchanged until at least July as India's CPI remain closer to the upper price band of 6 per cent.
Rate-sensitive stocks in real-estate, banks, financials and auto pockets will be in focus. Investors will also react to Q3 earnings of Tata Consumer, Lupin, Cummins and Apollo Tyres, among others.
Global cues
Asian markets were higher except in Hong Kong, where Hang Seng was down 0.2 per cent. China CPI in January fell 0.8 per cent from a year ago, ahead of expectations of a 0.5 per cent decline.
Nikkei, ASX 200 and Kospi rose 0.5-0.9 per cent.
Nikkei, ASX 200 and Kospi rose 0.5-0.9 per cent.
Overnight in the US, the S&P 500 rose 0.82 per cent, the Dow 0.4 per cent and the Nasdaq added 0.95 per cent.
8:37 AM
DIIs buy shares worth Rs 328 crore Wednesday
8:16 AM
FIIs sell Rs 1,691 crore of shares Wednesday
8:12 AM
Crude oil holds at $79 per barrel
8:08 AM
Gift Nifty signals positive start of 50-odd points
8:02 AM
China CPI falls at fastest pace since 2009
China’s consumer prices fell last month at the fastest pace since the global financial crisis as the world’s second-largest economy struggles to shake off persistent deflation pressures.
The consumer price index dropped 0.8% in January from a year ago, worse than economists’ expectations for a 0.5% decline.
The producer price index fell 2.5%, compared with projections for a 2.6% decline. Factory-gate costs have been stuck in deflation for 16 consecutive months.
Reported by Bloomberg
The producer price index fell 2.5%, compared with projections for a 2.6% decline. Factory-gate costs have been stuck in deflation for 16 consecutive months.
Reported by Bloomberg
7:56 AM
US stock futures tepid in post-market trade
7:51 AM
Nikkei leads in Asia, Hang Seng in red
7:47 AM
US indices clock firm gains Wednesday
7:36 AM
Good morning readers! Catch all the live market updates here with Business Standard
Catch all the live market updates here with Business Standard
Topics : Sensex MARKET LIVE stock market trading Dalal Street Q3 results RBI Policy RBI monetary policy RBI repo rate MPC meet Market news
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 08 2024 | 7:37 AM IST